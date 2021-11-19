Can buying 'ugly' produce really help the environment?

If you are a typical Canadian milk consumer, you probably drink more than 60 litres of milk a year. It adds up to about two billion milk containers purchased in Canada annually.
How that milk is packaged depends on where you are, and new research shows that one type of milk container is best for the environment.
Milk comes in an unusually wide array of packaging. In Canada, the most common milk containers are rigid high-density polyethylene jugs, plastic-laminated paper cartons and “pillow pouches,” which are better known as milk bags. Reusable glass bottles are rare, and that’s good, since...
