Can buying 'ugly' produce really help the environment?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be surprising to hear, but according to the USDA upwards of 40 percent of food is wasted. However, a new app recently launched here in Baltimore is looking to change that while providing you with a great deal. The app is called “Too Good To Go” and it connects consumers with leftover products. Pitango Bakery and Cafe and Pitango Gelato in Fells Point use the app for their homemade pastries at the end of the day. “Part of our job is to create a welcoming environment with lots of good options for you and so in order to...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO