The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets play in an inter-conference battle on Friday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Bucks and Nuggets will meet in a match of MVPs on Friday, or at least we hope. Nikola Jokic is questionable to play, which will obviously be a huge factor in the final line in this game. The Nuggets have struggled in his absence as are currently on a five-game losing streak. The Bucks however seem to be finding their stride as they are on a five-game win streak. Milwaukee was slow out of the gates off of their championship but seem to be rounding into form. The Bucks come in as road favorites over the Nuggets on Friday. Both of these teams have big goals for the season, and have taken their ups and downs this season as they try to get healthy.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO