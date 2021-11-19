ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khalil Mack not only key injury Bears dealing with ahead of Ravens game

By Kendall Capps
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bears Friday announced that 6-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack was placed on season ending injured reserve with a foot injury. Sadly, that’s not the only bad news for Bears fans. As reported by ESPN NFL Nation Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will...

NBC Sports

Analyzing Bears’ trade for Khalil Mack from Raiders after four seasons

With the news that Chicago’s Khalil Mack would miss the rest of the season with foot surgery, it seems like a good time—four seasons—to pass judgment on the Bears-Raiders trade that shook the NFL on Sept. 1, 2018. The Raiders traded Mack plus second-round and seventh-round picks (originally a conditional pick that turned out to be a seventh-rounder) to the Bears for two first-round picks and third-round and sixth-round choices.
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
Bruce Irvin
Akiem Hicks
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears notebook: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks sit out practice

After a bye week of rest, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Allen Robinson needed a little more Wednesday. The four key Bears starters did not practice Wednesday as the Bears began preparations for a critical game against the Ravens on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Mercury News

Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson are among the Chicago Bears starters who miss practice with injuries

Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack remains out with a left foot injury, leaving his status for this week and beyond still in doubt. Mack was one of seven players who didn’t practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall as the Bears gear up for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field. Mack hasn’t played since the Bears’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 24. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to the field soon or whether the Bears will move him to injured reserve.
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why the Khalil Mack era could be ending

The Chicago Bears have been without pass rusher Khalil Mack since their Week 7 tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and things don’t look to be getting any better. Mack’s foot injury has kept him out of practice this week, yet again, and on Thursday the team took an additional measure which made fans a little worried.
sportstalkline.com

Bears Injury News On Teven Jenkins, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson + Justin Fields 2022 NFL Playoffs?

Today’s Chicago Bears Now begins with a Teven Jenkins injury update as Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that Jenkins will return to practice this week. Other Nagy press conference news & notes include Bears injury news on Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson. Nagy says he’s “hopeful” that one or both will return to play against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Bears Now host Harrison Graham brings you the latest Chicago Bears news & rumors on today’s video.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Bears OLB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Chicago Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack will be placed on injured reserve and undergo season-ending foot surgery, coach Matt Nagy announced Friday. Mack has missed the past two games due to the injury. Chicago also had a bye last week, essentially giving Mack three weeks to heal. The 30-year-old...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 11 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and others from Wednesday

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet) S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) LB Danny Trevathan (knee) OL Elijah Wilkinson (back) The Bears have several key starters that missed Wednesday’s practice, including Mack, who has been out the last two games with a foot injury, and Jackson, who missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Robinson and Hicks suffered injuries during Chicago’s Week 9 loss to the Steelers, and, despite the bye week to rest, both missed Wednesday’s practice. Also not practicing for the Bears were Trevathan and Wilkinson. Graham had a veteran rest day.
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears find veteran replacement with Khalil Mack ‘banged up’

The Chicago Bears made a defensive acquisition Thursday in order to fill the potential void of Khalil Mack. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin. Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears outside...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears Edge Rusher Khalil Mack Placed On Injured Reserve For Foot Surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears defense takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery. The Bears confirmed Mack will have surgery on his injured foot next week, and will miss the rest of the season. Mack was first injured in the Week 3 loss to the Browns, and after playing through the injury in the next four games, has missed the last two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. He will end the season having played seven games with with six sacks, 19 tackles, and one fumble recovery. On Thursday, the Bears signed pass rusher Bruce Irving to cover Mack’s contribution. The team will also turn to Robert Quinn for the edge rusher position in his absence. Meantime, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Allen Robinson is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.    
Chicago Tribune

Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season, Akiem Hicks won’t play Sunday and Allen Robinson is doubtful for the Chicago Bears

A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as ...
NBC Sports Chicago

What Mack’s foot injury means for future of Bears’ defense

When the Chicago Bears traded for Khalil Mack during Labor Day weekend of 2018, it signaled an all-in push for what was realistically no more than a three-year competitive window. Three years was what was left on Mitchell Trubisky’s rookie contract, which meant by 2021, the Bears were either going...
NBC Chicago

Khalil Mack's Season-Ending Injury Raises Questions About Bears Future

What Mack’s foot injury means for future of Bears’ defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Chicago Bears traded for Khalil Mack during Labor Day weekend of 2018, it signaled an all-in push for what was realistically no more than a three-year competitive window. Three years was what...
chatsports.com

Bears Rumors: Bruce Irvin Agrees to Contract Amid Khalil Mack's Foot Injury

As linebacker Khalil Mack remains out while dealing with a foot injury, the Chicago Bears are reportedly adding a veteran edge rusher. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Chicago has signed linebacker Bruce Irvin, who hasn't played in the NFL since Week 2 of the 2020 season. This article...
