Khalil Mack not only key injury Bears dealing with ahead of Ravens game

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears defense takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery. The Bears confirmed Mack will have surgery on his injured foot next week, and will miss the rest of the season. Mack was first injured in the Week 3 loss to the Browns, and after playing through the injury in the next four games, has missed the last two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. He will end the season having played seven games with with six sacks, 19 tackles, and one fumble recovery. On Thursday, the Bears signed pass rusher Bruce Irving to cover Mack’s contribution. The team will also turn to Robert Quinn for the edge rusher position in his absence. Meantime, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Allen Robinson is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO