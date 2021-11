Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney says he needs to stay off TV and out of the public eye. In a new interview, Mark Richards said Rittenhouse should change his name and quietly “start his life over.” Richards explained, “I think there’s a lot of people who want to use Kyle for their own needs. People want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it’s cheap.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO