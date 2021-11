After a hiatus in 2020, the LA Auto Show – and AutoMobility LA, as its press and trade preview event has now become – returned to showcase the industry from a distinctly American perspective. Two years is a long time in the modern auto industry, and our pick of the seven most interesting cars and concepts from 2021 pretty much have the same thing in common: they’re all electric. This being the US, there was a wholly expected dearth of compact cars, as well as the assumption that the dominant vehicle in the near future will be the crossover. That’s not to say that big has been completely banished. That mainstay of American culture, the pick-up truck, is vying to stay relevant with a number of pure EV models on the way. Here’s our pick of the show.

