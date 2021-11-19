ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, CA

Guadalupe entrepreneurs take advantage of city’s Microenterprise Program

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKKJG_0d26dt1Q00

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Business owners in Guadalupe said they have received a lot of help through the city's Microenterprise Program in the last month and are grateful for it.

El Tapatio co-owner Noemi Berumen is one of those business owners.

She said she and her husband struggled during the pandemic and are trying to catch up with finances.

Berumen said the program has helped her get mentorship and advice through her business in ways she believes can grow her business.

Los Amigos de Guadalupe is in charge of the program. The organization said applications are still being accepted.

For more information, click here.

The post Guadalupe entrepreneurs take advantage of city’s Microenterprise Program appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Snow N Glow brings winter wonderland to Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Holiday lights have transformed the Ventura County Fairgrounds into a winter wonderland. It's official name is Snow N Glow Holiday Festival. Visitors can do a lot more than soak in the lights. They can go tubing down a snowy hill, they can build a snowman, and relax in an igloo. There are also holiday The post Snow N Glow brings winter wonderland to Ventura appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Guadalupe, CA
Local
California Government
Guadalupe, CA
Government
News Channel 3-12

Goleta gets first EV ARC 2020 charger in the County

The city of Goleta has received and set up Santa Barbara County’s first EV ARC 2020 for public electric vehicle charging, acting on its commitment to building a green and sustainable community. The post Goleta gets first EV ARC 2020 charger in the County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microenterprise Program#El Tapatio#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

Home shines bright on Alisos St. in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Adriana Rey Dovgin said her son Mateo wants to make sure his father can see the lights from heaven. She is talking about the Christmas lights on their 415 N. Alisos St. home on Santa Barbara's Eastside. Dovgin and his friends call it "The 415 North Pole." The lights cover The post Home shines bright on Alisos St. in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy