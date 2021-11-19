Guadalupe entrepreneurs take advantage of city’s Microenterprise Program

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Business owners in Guadalupe said they have received a lot of help through the city's Microenterprise Program in the last month and are grateful for it.

El Tapatio co-owner Noemi Berumen is one of those business owners.

She said she and her husband struggled during the pandemic and are trying to catch up with finances.

Berumen said the program has helped her get mentorship and advice through her business in ways she believes can grow her business.

Los Amigos de Guadalupe is in charge of the program. The organization said applications are still being accepted.

