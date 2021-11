When Tsitakakoike, one of the largest Grandidier’s baobab trees in Madagascar, with a circumference of almost 90 feet, split and collapsed in 2018 after years without rain, it was a huge loss. Not only are the fruit and bark of this species, also known as the “mother of the forest,” useful as food and rope-making material, but Tsitakakoike was estimated to be 1,400 years old and sacred to the residents of nearby Andombiro village. The villagers believed that the huge, ancient tree, whose name means “the tree where one cannot hear the cry from the other side,” housed the spirits of their ancestors.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO