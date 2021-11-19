ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

FDA official explains decision on 'simplified' booster shots

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two months ago, the FDA's own advisers soundly rejected the idea, based on the vaccines' continued strong performance. But the White House continued pressing for broader use to head off another potential surge. And in the last week, nearly a dozen states jumped ahead of FDA to make booster shots...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Beaumont Enterprise

FDA permits COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults

All fully vaccinated American adults are OK to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the Food and Drug Administration authorized on Friday. Before Friday's authorization, the third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines had been permitted for people 65 and older and to anyone 18 years and older who is at elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Denton Record-Chronicle

FDA authorizes coronavirus booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster shots of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for everyone 18 and older, opening up eligibility to tens of millions more fully vaccinated adults. The move simplifies eligibility, fulfills a pledge by President Joe Biden to offer the shots...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Panhandle Post

FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults ahead of CDC decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news3lv.com

Nevada opens booster shot for all adults following FDA decision

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada health officials say COVID-19 booster shots are now available for all adults in the state. The Department of Health and Human Services says boosters will be available for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines after at least six months and for those who received the Janssen (also known as Johnson & Johnson) vaccine after two months.
NEVADA STATE
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

FDA could OK Pfizer's booster shots for all adults this week

(HealthDay)—The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is poised to approve Pfizer's COVID booster shots for all American adults as early as Thursday. That would make tens of millions more Americans eligible for the booster doses, sources familiar with the plan told The New York Times. The FDA is expected to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boosters#The White House#Americans#Marks#European#Ap
UPI News

Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults

Moderna asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to allow emergency use of the company's coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults aged 18 and older. Currently, the booster is approved for people 65 and older, along with adults in long-term care homes, those with underlying medical conditions and those with jobs that put them at high risk of exposure, the company said in a news release.
HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

FDA to sidestep advisers on approval for expanding COVID booster shot eligibility

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration’s committee of outside experts is not planning to meet to discuss the data on Pfizer’s request for authorization of boosters-for-all, which federal officials are expected to greenlight this week, as they have for other critical decisions on COVID-19 vaccines. The move signals that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
cbs19news

FDA authorizes emergency use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the eligibility for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, according to a news release from the FDA. The next step is with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting on Friday to discuss signing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Moderna Files for Vaccine Booster Shot with FDA

Moderna filed an application this week with the Food and Drug Administration of vaccine booster shots for all Americans, ages 18 and up. The FDA's regulators approved a third Moderna shot for seniors last month. If approved, the authorization would pave the way for tens of millions of Americans to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy