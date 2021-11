Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Rumors that Apple is dabbling in vehicle manufacturing have been lingering for years, but as yet, there’s been no official word that the company will enter the automotive industry. According to Bloomberg, however, Apple is looking to accelerate the development of vehicles and is focused on introducing fully autonomous technology. They report that Apple is looking at two possibilities for their car; the first is the idea to have limited self-driving capabilities. The other is a level 4 or level 5 system that does not require human intervention.

