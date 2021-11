Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back on the practice field for the Chiefs and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gave his work a good review on Thursday. Bieniemy told reporters that Edwards-Helaire “looked pretty good” in his first practice session since being designated for return from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire missed the last four games with a knee sprain, but still leads the team in rushing and Bieniemy said that the team has missed the all-around skills that Edwards-Helaire brings to the lineup.

