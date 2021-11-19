ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested After Video Appears to Show Assault on Ex-Girlfriend

NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida on Thursday after video posted online appeared to show him attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

AOL Corp

Woman killed in alleged road rage incident was the aggressor: Florida police

A Florida woman who was killed after an alleged road rage incident was the aggressor, police said. The incident happened over the weekend. Sara Nicole Morales, a 35-year-old Volusia County library assistant, was fatally shot after a confrontation following a hit-and-run crash in Orange City, about 30 miles north of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox32chicago.com

Bail denied for 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting art student in parked car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Why a 16-year-old boy would allegedly gun down a promising art student in a parked car on the Southwest Side wasn’t made any clearer at his bond hearing Tuesday. Victor Caballero had no known connection to 18-year-old Azul De La Garza and neither did anyone else with him on Sept. 25 when he repeatedly shot De La Garza outside the family home in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Search On For 2 Suspects Wanted In Shooting That Killed Kevin Tinker Jr., 14, In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Roseland this past weekend. The boy’s mother was shot and killed on the very same block days later. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Thursday night, Area Two detectives are not ready to give out the specific location where the new surveillance video was shot – or if the suspects are also connected to the mom’s murder. But they hope someone will recognize the young men whom they call killers. At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Kevin Tinker Jr., 14,...
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS San Francisco

3 Charged In Attempted Murder Of Former OPD Captain Ersie Joyner; Also Charged in Death of 4th Suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three men have been charged following the attempted murder of Ersie Joyner, a former Oakland Police captain who shot a fourth suspect dead during an armed robbery at a gas station last month, with the charges including murder for the suspect’s death. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced charges Tuesday, a day after Oakland police said the three suspects had been arrested. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Kemandre King, 24-year-old Marlon King, and 28-year-old Joshua Hayles. Kemandre King and Marlon King were arrested last week in Elk Grove, while Hayles was arrested in Houston, Texas on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly McKeesport Stabbing

By: KDKA-V News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old was arrested after another teen was stabbed to death in McKeesport. Nineteen-year-old Kai Brown was found stabbed in the chest in the 500 block of Sinclair Street Friday afternoon. Brown was taken to the hospital, where he died. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) An arrest warrant was issued for Damian Baverso, charging him with criminal homicide in Brown’s death. Baverso was arrested by Oakmont police Tuesday, Allegheny County police said. Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS LA

Exclusive: 2 Men Arrested In Shooting Death Of Father James Vargas At South LA Taco Stand; Family Of Victim Speaks Out

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects have been taken into custody in the shooting death of a man, in front of his family, near a taco stand in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Jose Rodriguez, 30, and Eric Sanchez, 31, were taken into custody Monday in the slaying of 30-year-old James Vargas, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA Wednesday. Police said Rodriguez is believed to be the gunman. He is charged with murder, while Sanchez is charged with being an accessory after the fact. It was hard for the Vargas family to contain their emotions after hearing about the arrests. “I feel sad,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Suspects in rapper Young Dolph's death seen in photos released by Memphis police

Police in Memphis have released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph. The Memphis Police Department previously told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17 around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in gray sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment.
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

California man, 22, fatally shoots his 7-year-old niece and man over neighborhood dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man stands accused of shooting his own 7-year-old niece along with an adult man earlier this week. According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting occurred Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the 2600 block of 5th Street near Seavey Circle. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the two victims with gunshot wounds, including 42-year-old Clifford Hall, who died at the scene.
CALIFORNIA STATE

