Higher Gas Prices and Long Commutes: These Are the Five Worst States for Drivers in 2021

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation is usually one of the bigger budget items for every household. Which state you live in will play a big part in how much you are paying to get around,...

cbslocal.com

Colorado Ranked Among 5 Worst U.S. States For Drivers

(CBS4) — Colorado is ranked among the top five worst states for drivers, according to a new report from Bankrate.com. Per the report, Colorado ranked among the worst due to high gas prices and auto insurance costs. “Colorado is one of the top ten worst states for drivers in terms...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

How much does gas cost in different states and why are prices so high right now?

Americans around the country are facing higher gas prices and the potential for higher heating costs this winter while a dispute over oil production plays out on the world stage.The issue has become a top matter of concern for President Joe Biden and his administration; the former complained to leaders of other Group of 20 (G20) nations as well as representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in recent weeks, and has urged top oil producing countries to increase production before the winter season.The national gas price average currently sits at about $3.40 (£2.54) according to AAA,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deseret News

Why gasoline prices are highest in the West

Food prices aren’t the only thing making this year’s Thanksgiving more expensive than past celebrations. Driving to that family gathering is also pricey especially if you are traveling in the West. Seven of the top 10 states where gasoline prices are highest are in the West, with California ($4.71 average...
TRAFFIC
State
California State
Cleveland.com

Gas prices climb higher this Thanksgiving than any since 2012

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re hitting the road to visit family for Thanksgiving, the gas fueling your trip is probably costlier than in recent years. That’s because the average price of regular gasoline across the U.S. is $3.40 a gallon, higher than its been during any Thanksgiving since 2012, according to the Energy Information Administration. On the Monday before Thanksgiving in 2012, gas was $3.36.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wbaltv.com

'Gas prices are ridiculous': Motorists react to higher prices of fuel

There's been a steady incline in gas prices over the month, but in the last week or two, they've dropped off a tiny bit, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Maryland's average as of Friday is $3.35 a gallon, which is $1.15 higher than they were during this time in 2020. Like...
TRAFFIC
#Gas Prices#Commutes#Bankrate#Comcast Ventures#Acorns
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are high, but drivers can still save money

Don’t break the bank at the gas station. With the holidays coming up, families across the country may be preparing to travel more. Whether this is for vacations, or simply to go to holiday events and parties, the price of gas will greatly impact many people’s travel plans. FOX Business...
TRAFFIC
cbslocal.com

Photos: Gas Prices Edge Even Higher, With More Los Angeles Stations At $4.99 A Gallon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drive through La Brea, Melrose, and into Hollywood, the lights that really grab attention along the way are the digital gas price displays. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Los Angeles County jumped 2.6 cents to $4.624 Thursday – the largest daily increase since February, and the highest amount since Oct. 16, 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Traffic
Gas Price
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Natural gas crunch: Consumers urged to expect higher heating bills wholesale prices soar

INGALLS — A harsh winter seems overdue to many Indiana residents, and Greg Barnett has already started planning for the worst. “We’ve dropped cable and things like that,” said Barnett, a resident of Ingalls who works as a mobile mechanic. “We stream everything or use the antenna. I can cut some streaming services if I have to, and I’m hoping I’ve figured enough that I’ll be OK. But I don’t know what to expect until I see that first bill.”
INGALLS, IN
wlds.com

Ameren Warns Customers For Higher Natural Gas Prices Over the Winter

Ameren-Illinois says people may have a tough time paying their utility bill this winter due to the rising prices on natural gas. Ameren’s Tucker Kennedy says its a matter of simple supply-and-demand economics. Kennedy says the price per therm of natural gas has risen by 75% over the last year reaching a 13-year high on the global market. Kennedy says the problem boils down to two items: “The economy is obviously heating up. It’s coming back. Production is up, but we had this phenomena where, during Covid, natural gas production was down because there wasn’t demand. We are starting to see pent up demand and tightening supply. All of that has sort of conspired to result in a global increase in the cost of natural gas itself – that commodity. Here in Illinois we have reached a 13-year high, and natural gas makes up a pretty significant portion of our customers’ energy bills. We have two sides to the bill – the supply and delivery. The supply is the cost that we pass on directly one-to-one, dollar-for-dollar with no mark up, and then we charge for delivery. That cost of the gas itself, because that’s going to be significantly higher, we are just conferring to our customers that there is likely going to be some higher winter heating bills this year.”
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Massachusetts 15th Worst State For Drivers, According To New Study

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study confirms driving in Massachusetts is pretty bad but it could also be worse. Bankrate ranked all 50 states based on driving quality, safety, weather and car ownership costs. They found the best state for drivers is Ohio and California was the worst. Rhode Island was fourth worst and Massachusetts ended up the 15th worst in the nation. Bankrate found that the best states for drivers were generally in the Midwest. The worst states were usually the most expensive for car insurance and gas in the country. To see the entire report, click here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Higher Gas Prices Expected For Months

Many scrapped holiday travel plans in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, rising gas prices are giving some second thoughts. Hotel groups and automotive associations are not expecting travel to return to pre-pandemic levels just yet, and a fuel industry analyst says gas prices are likely to remain elevated for the next several months.
TRAFFIC
Salina Post

Many Kan. drivers not traveling for holiday because of gas prices

HUTCHINSON — Gas prices are still above $3 a gallon, but not as far above this week. "We polled some Kansas drivers this month and of those who said they are not planning to travel this Thanksgiving, 26% said that gas prices did play a role in their decision not to travel," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. Most Kansans still are paying less than much of the country.
KANSAS STATE
Laist.com

LA Drivers Close To Paying Highest Price For Gas On Record

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. With gas averaging $4.67 per gallon in Los Angeles County, drivers are staring down the county’s all-time average gas price record of $4.70. A typical 15-gallon tank fill-up could cost drivers $70 or more.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC6.com

Gas prices continue to rise in Providence, across the state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Gas prices are up to an average of $3.40 per gallon in Providence, according to a survey done by Gasbuddy. That average is 19 cents per gallon higher than it was last month, $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to Gasbuddy’s reports, the cheapest...
PROVIDENCE, RI

