El Paso, TX

EPCC professor adopts 12-year-old boy

 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been about a year since 12-year-old Jacob Valdez walked into the lives of the Elizondo family as a foster child.

“We didn’t know how long he would be staying,” but after meeting him Andrea Rico-Elizondo said she knew he was the long-awaited sibling her son was missing.

“Since Joaquin was an only child, we knew that we still had a lot of space in our heart to welcome another child,” Elizondo added. And, just like a puzzle or Legos fitting perfectly… “something just clicks. And that’s what happened right there,” said Elizondo with a bid smile on her face.

“I feel happy excited for my adoption,” Valdez exclaimed.

Joaquin and Jacob are only 3 months apart, the two tell us they have a lot of things in common and one of their favorite pastimes is playing video games or simply lounging on the couch watching a movie. “I feel very comfortable because they gave me my own room and my own bathroom and I never had that before,” said Valdez.

“He is a great child. Great morals. Very happy,” Elizondo said as she described her new son. “Sometimes a chatterbox. He really is a great child.”

Elizondo said that when people think about adopting too often, they focus on the child’s age which is why she urges those looking to adopt to give older kids a chance. And Jacob, well, he agrees.

“It will be better if they get somebody older. Someone that is already potty trained…Bbecause you probably wouldn’t want to potty train someone.”

Jacob Valdez

Saturday November 20 is National Adoption Day. The number of children in state care awaiting adoption is over 5,800 with 94 in the El Paso area according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

