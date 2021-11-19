ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

C'mon C'mon star Woody Norman talks bonding with Joaquin Phoenix

By Ruth Kinane
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he was 5 years old, Woody Norman asked his mother if he could try being an actor. "I've been doing what I love ever since," the English actor, now 12, says. Just seven years into the business, Norman has starred alongside Stanley Tucci, Benedict Cumberbatch, and now Joaquin Phoenix, playing...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Joaquin Phoenix Is No Longer Scared by Interviews, Thanks to ‘C’mon C’mon’

It’s hard to imagine an actor with more disdain for the interview process than Joaquin Phoenix. Over the years, Phoenix’s awkward responses to questions from interviews have practically become an extension of his uneasy screen persona. In 2019, he walked out of an interview for “Joker” when asked about whether the movie incited violence, and when another reporter asked him about preparing for the role a few months later, he said it was “old news.” In 2014, he confessed during an Esquire profile that while he didn’t hate doing press, he certainly doesn’t like it, likening himself to “a bratty kid who...
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

‘C’mon C’mon’: New Wave-esque Statement From Mike Mills is Shapeless; Phoenix Miscast

In “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays radio journalist Johnny, a documentary filmmaker whose sister (Gaby Hoffman) asks him to care for her 8-year-old son, Jesse (Woody Norman). Vic is trying to tend to the child’s father, who’s suffering from bipolar disorder. Johnny and Jesse both end up travelling cross-country doing interviews for a news piece he’s working on and, in the process, aw shucks, form a special connection.
MOVIES
East Bay Times

Mike Mills knows you’re afraid ‘C’mon C’mon’ will be schmaltzy

Mike Mills can’t stop crying. And you won’t either when watching the director and Berkeley native’s latest release, “C’mon C’mon,” opening Nov. 24 in theaters. Mills’ fourth full-length feature is poised to break hearts with its gentle, personal story about a sweet but clueless uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) bonding with his precious Los Angeles nephew (Woody Norman). It makes an ideal cinematic centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
BERKELEY, CA
Roger Ebert

C'mon C'mon

It is inevitable when asking questions of others, you find yourself reflecting on what your own answers might be. Maybe not all reporters or journalists feel this way, but sometimes, when I’m interviewing someone, I have to stop myself from giving an answer while asking a question to avoid accidentally leading the person I’m talking with to follow my own thoughts. In Mike Mills’ effortlessly charming “C’mon C’mon,” Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is an audio producer asking countless kids their thoughts about the future and their communities. Some are fearful, some are hopeful, some want the world to get along, others just want the world to see them as they are. It’s to put viewers in a reflective mood, even Johnny doesn’t spend the rest of the movie ruminating about the future. Like most grown-ups, he’s just trying to make it through the day: juggling multiple tasks, stopping crises before they get worse, or just trying to help another person in need. Stopping to ask questions for his job is likely one of the few times he gets to think about his own answers. That is, until he lives with an inquisitive child with his own set of questions.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Cunningham
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The New Yorker

“C’mon C’mon,” Reviewed: A Child Star Is Born

The crucial question of talking pictures has always been what to do with the soundtrack, and few filmmakers have done much with it. For the most part, the recording of sound has been used shockingly unimaginatively, to transform movies into something close to filmed plays. Even many of the greatest films lapse into this unquestioned habit, fixating on the dialogue of outward action in lieu of the relentless flow of characters’ internal monologues. Yet the artifice of voice-overs, too, risks falling into convention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Sound and Color: A24's 'C'Mon C'Mon' Staring Joaquin Phoenix Shows Us Communication is the Only Reality

There are very few things we are born knowing. When we are born we can't walk, speak, or care for ourselves. These are all things that we have to learn. As we grow through life, traveling farther and farther away from this unknowing, we forget that it ever existed. We forget there was a time we couldn't think critically or get ourselves where we needed to go: when we were fully subject to the whims of the adults in our lives. We forget that when you are an unknowing, clean, blank canvas of a person, every splash, suggestion, and thought of paint makes an impact. The mind of a child is that kind of clean canvas. Children use their senses to navigate what is to them a new world. Every word out of an adult's mouth has the power to shape the rest of a child's life for when there is nothing to contextualize a comment, it stands alone a colossus within the confines of their limited experiences. It's terrifyingly beautiful and shockingly powerful.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

The Title of Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon Was Inspired By This French Composer

Most people listen to upbeat music while they work out — maybe dance music, top 40, or at least something above 150 beats per minute. But not Mike Mills, writer-director of C’mon C’mon, the new drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman. When Mills is at the gym, he listens to Erik Satie, a French composer of soft, languid piano music from the early 1900s.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Mon C Mon#English#American
Thrillist

How New Orleans Enchanted 'C'mon C'mon' Director Mike Mills

Beginners and 20th Century Women director Mike Mills' latest,C'mon C'mon, is something of a travelogue. The black-and-white film charts Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), an Ira Glass-type radio host, who starts to care for the son of his estranged sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), while she is taking care of the kid's troubled father. Johnny's nephew, Jesse (the wonderful Woody Norman), is a savvy and charmingly weird child who likes to pretend he's an orphan and ask his real-life mother about her fake dead children.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Joaquin Phoenix in 'C'mon C'mon' is light-years away from 'The Joker': unforced, natural, yet still great

"There are no right or wrong answers." So says Johnny, a patient, constantly curious radio journalist portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in a gratifyingly mellow, unmannered turn in "C'mon C'mon." As the film opens, Johnny is in Detroit interviewing young people for a "This American Life"-adjacent project about children's' feelings about...
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon' review: Joaquin Phoenix stars in moving comedy-drama about an uncle-nephew odyssey across America

It’s not a holiday movie by most definitions. But “C’mon C’mon” makes for ideal holiday theatergoing, as long as going to a theater’s in your pandemic wheelhouse. It’d be compatible on a double bill with “Encanto,” of all things, so that an 11- or 12-year-old might experience two warm, family-centered, contrasting reminders that none of us are perfect but all of us deserve understanding. Writer-director Mike Mills’ film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a public radio journalist who reenters his nephew’s life, garnered an R rating for a little language here and there. Yet with a film expressing a sincere interest in how kids navigate difficult, unpredictable stretches of their lives, 11 or 12 seems fine to me, sez the big-city liberal who listens to a lot of public radio.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopMatters

Mike Mills on His Drama for the Tender-Hearted ‘C’mon C’mon’

For ten months, Mike Mills edited his latest film, C’mon C’mon, alone, at a desk at home. “My editor Jennifer Vecchiarello was in a little chat window on my computer screen,” he recalls. Locked down at home in 2020, Mills poured his heart into the film, which in many ways couldn’t be more personal.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – C’mon C’mon (2021)

Written and Directed by Mike Mills. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Woody Norman, Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, and Sarah Klein. A radio journalist embarks on a cross-country trip with his young nephew. There are real-life concerns about the planet’s future and the emotional struggles of a fictional estranged...
MOVIES
advocatemag.com

Scoot McNairy featured in new A24 film “C’mon C’mon”

Scoot McNairy, one of our Lake Highlands High School alum stars, stays booked and busy. A film called C’mon C’mon, directed by Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Woody Norman and Gaby Hoffman, is his latest project. In it, McNairy plays Paul, Jesse’s father. Jesse is the nephew of Phoenix’s character, Johnny.
MOVIES
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Mike Mills on Taking Detours, Geometric Filmmaking, and the Tenderness of C’mon C’mon

Director Mike Mills never shies from talking about his feelings. His films teem with care, compassion, and affection. His characters exude love, or at least wish they were exuding love. His latest is C’mon C’mon, a light comedy-drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman as an uncle and nephew, respectively. Like most stories he writes, the film consists of people spending time together, talking about their emotions—or, more aptly, trying to talk about their emotions. Because sometimes these conversations are hard, especially when you’re having them with someone 30 years younger (or older) than you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy