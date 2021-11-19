ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borax, other chemicals can’t detox COVID-19 vaccine

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 6 days ago

You can’t undo a vaccine, just like you can’t unring a bell, Dr. Payal Kohli told VERIFY. Videos of Dr. Carrie Madej,...

rockydailynews.com

weareiowa.com

No, you can’t ‘detox’ to remove a vaccine from your body

Videos of Dr. Carrie Madej, a self-described osteopathic and internal medicine physician, have surfaced online in recent weeks, connecting her comments about detox baths to COVID-19 vaccines. On BitChute, which is an alternative to YouTube, videos captioned “Dr. Carrie Madej explains how to detox from the vaccine” have been viewed...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AL.com

Anti-vaxxers taking borax baths to ‘detox’ bodies of COVID shots

There is no truth behind social media scuttlebutt that people can “detox” their body of the COVID-19 vaccine in a bath made with the household cleaner borax, say experts, including a physician with The University of Kansas Health System. Anti-vaxxers on social media have been recommending all manner of sketchy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Anti-Vaxxers Forced to Comply With Vaccine Mandates Are Claiming They Can ‘Detox’ By Bathing in Borax and Baking Soda

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked an endless stream of wild conspiracy-mongering and misinformation, and one of the latest bits of quackery to bubble up from the fetid depths of the internet is a claim by an anti-vaccine osteopathic doctor that bathing in a concoction that includes baking soda and Borax can “detox” the body and undo the vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Republic Monitor

COVID-19: Anti-Vaxxers Take Borax Baths To Undo Coronavirus Vaccines

Experts say there is no reality to social media rumors that individuals may “detox” their bodies from the COVID-19 vaccine by bathing in a bath mixed with the household cleanser borax. Anti-vaxxers on social media have been promoting various shady and disproved practices to like-minded followers who unwillingly obeyed vaccination regulations but now regret it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

FactCheck: Facebook Post Spreads Bogus Claim About ‘Detox’ After Vaccination

The vaccines approved or authorized for use in the U.S. against COVID-19 are safe and effective, as we’ve reported. (See SciCheck’s articles on those vaccines: “A Guide to Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine,“ “A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine” and “A Guide to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine.”) For years, however, vaccine opponents have promoted the unfounded claim that vaccines introduce toxins in the body, and that […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?

Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the U.S.?. Because they might not be vaccinated with shots recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. When lifting overseas travel restrictions in November, the U.S. required adults coming to the country to be fully vaccinated...
TRAVEL
geneticliteracyproject.org

Borax bath can ‘undo’ COVID vaccine? Osteopath with tens of thousands followers spreads latest disinformation tip

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. As vaccine mandates sweep the nation, more individuals who were once hesitant to get vaccinated for Covid-19 are buckling down to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Can't find your COVID vaccine card? Here's what to do

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. What can you do if you've lost or damaged your COVID-19 vaccine card? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't keep vaccination status records, so it may seem difficult to retrieve proof you're fully vaccinated. However, it's not as hard as you think -- even if you went to a mass vaccination site that's no longer around.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help

Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering. The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the chickenpox virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life. The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions. Fully-immunised people must stick with measures to avoid catching the virus and passing it on, Tedros insisted, spelling out how the more contagious Delta meant the vaccines were not as effective against transmission. "We're concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," Tedros told reporters.
SCIENCE
5newsonline.com

No, deer can't spread COVID-19 to humans

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A recent article by NPR said, 'new evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 spreads explosively in American White-Tailed Deer, suggesting the animals could carry the virus indefinitely and spread it back to humans periodically.'. As Arkansans head back to the deer stand this weekend, there could be some...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Washington Informer

Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System can detect possible safety issues in vaccines. Anyone can submit an unverified report, regardless of whether a vaccine is known to have caused the problem. Yet viral messages continue to misuse the VAERS data, and flawed calculations, to claim the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is unsafe and will cause many more deaths than it will prevent. The post Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

