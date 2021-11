1.Georgia (10-0) After a bit of a slow start to their game against Tennessee, the Bulldogs were able to run over the Volunteers as they went on to win 41-17. The thing that stands out in this game is Georgia’s rush defense. The Bulldogs held Tennessee to just 55 rush yards while dealing with some of their key defensive players out. All around a good showing for Georgia and I don’t think the committee will see anything that makes them vote against a #1 ranking.

