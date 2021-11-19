Kentucky Football's goals vs. New Mexico State

If his recent performance is any indication, Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey has not come close to scratching the surface of his potential. Sorey, a 6-foot-3, 214-pound freshman out of IMG Academy, came into Georgia this season as the No. 7 linebacker and No. 47 overall recruit according to the On3 Consensus. While a foot injury in spring camp hampered his development, the four-star prospect still looked ready to make an impact — but he had to wait his turn. Georgia’s defense is filled with experienced upperclassmen, pushing Sorey into more of a reserve role; he first appeared in Georgia’s 56-7 win over UAB, only because it was a blowout, and managed to notch a solo tackle. However, in the following weeks, his playing time was limited.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO