After going 2-3 on their first major road trip of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks returned home to Fiserv Forum for a five-game homestand. Five consecutive games on their home floor proved to be just what the doctor ordered as the champs reeled off five straight wins, winning by an average of 15 points per game. The Bucks looked fantastic throughout the winning streak as they have catapulted up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8 overall record. They handled business over this stretch as they were supposed to, and here are three takeaways from the past five games.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO