ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kiribati’s attempts to keep stranded Australian judge out of the country ruled unconstitutional

By Kieran Pender
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1LsY_0d26Z4jy00
Justice David Lambourne (right), pictured with Sir John Baptist Muri, former chief justice of the High Court of Kiribati in 2019 Photograph: Pacific Islands Legal Information Institute

A landmark judgment in the Pacific country of Kiribati has ruled the government’s actions in blocking an Australian, a judge on Kiribati’s high court, from returning to the island were unconstitutional.

When David Lambourne left Kiribati in February 2020 to attend a conference in Australia, he thought it would be a brief and uneventful trip. Instead, the Australian judge, who has been resident of the Pacific nation for over two decades, found himself stranded after Covid-19 hit.

Over the subsequent 21 months, Lambourne has been unable to return home and has become embroiled in a major constitutional controversy.

Related: 60 Minutes reporter Liam Bartlett and TV crew detained in Kiribati

Over the past year, Kiribati’s government has taken a number of steps to prevent Lambourne from resuming his position in the capital, South Tarawa. The government has attempted to undermine the judge’s life tenure, stopped paying his wages and refused to issue an ongoing work permit or allow him to board a repatriation flight.

Last Thursday, the saga came to head with a landmark judgment from the nation’s chief justice, William Hastings, finding that the government’s actions had been unconstitutional.

The ruling has been hailed as a win for judicial independence in region, amid concerns about institutional decline in several Pacific nations.

“It is important to put this case in context,” said Hastings in his written reasons. “It involves the separation of powers, the rule of law and an independent judiciary, all of which are fundamental constitutional principles.”

Lambourne, Kiribati’s former solicitor-general, was appointed to the high court in 2018, with no term limit specified. After spending most of 2020 in Australia, Lambourne travelled to Fiji to await a seat on one of the repatriation flights operating to Kiribati.

But while in Fiji, Lambourne was told that Kiribati’s government would only issue a work permit to allow him entry if he signed a contract with a backdated three-year term (which would see his appointment end in June). He initially declined, but eventually signed under duress after the government stopped paying his salary and refused to allow him on any of the eight repatriation flights.

In August, after payment of his salary again ceased, Lambourne sued Kiribati’s attorney-general, Tetiro Semilota.

Last Thursday the chief justice upheld his colleague’s claim. Hastings held that Lambourne had been appointed for life, and as such the contract and legislation were unconstitutional, and ordered immigration authorities to facilitate Lambourne’s return to the country.

“The high court’s decision is a significant statement of the principles of judicial independence embedded in Kiribati’s constitution,” said Anna Dziedzic, an expert on the Pacific at the University of Hong Kong Faculty of Law. “It upholds constitutional protections of judicial tenure and addresses some of the vulnerabilities of foreign judges to undue executive interference.”

Dziedzic said that the use of foreign judges was commonplace in the Pacific and raised peculiar constitutional concerns. Because non-citizens are subject to local immigration rules, judicial independence can be frustrated by governments misusing immigration powers. In 2014, another Australian, Geoffrey Eames, then chief justice of Nauru, had his visa cancelled and was forced to resign in circumstances Eames described as an abuse of the rule of law.

“While the case is not binding in other countries, it sets out important principles and resolves issues that arise in other Pacific countries that use foreign judges, and as such is a valuable precedent,” Dziedzic added.

In his judgment, the Chief Justice said that he would give the government “the opportunity” to show “good faith” in compliance with the ruling.

Lambourne declined to comment. The case has added political significance because Lambourne’s wife, Tessie Lambourne, is the leader of the opposition in Kiribati’s parliament.

In response to questions from the Guardian, Kiribati’s attorney-general doubled-down on her government’s desire to have Lambourne removed from his post. “The Government is still very keen to correct the appointment,” said Tetiro. “It was never known that it would be for a lifetime … We will work on correcting this appointment following available avenues, either to appeal to the court of appeal or to change the constitution.”

The government has six weeks to approach the court of appeal.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Kiribati to open one of world’s largest marine protected areas to commercial fishing

The Kiribati government has announced it will open up one of the world’s largest marine protected areas to commercial fishing, citing economic benefits to its people. The Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA) spans 408,250 sq km (157,626 sq miles) – an area about the size of California – and was created in 2006 with the entire area declared a “no-take” zone in 2015, meaning that commercial fishing is forbidden.
INDIA
Phys.org

Pacific's Kiribati to allow fishing in vast marine park

The Pacific nation of Kiribati on Monday defended a plan to open one of the world's largest marine reserves to commercial fishing, labelling suggestions China was behind the move as "neo-colonial". The proposal would threaten the World Heritage listing of the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, a marine park the size...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Constitution#Australian Parliament
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Australian Official Says AUKUS Will Establish ‘Rules-Based Order’ with China, Other Countries

JUST IN: AUKUS Seeks ‘Rules-Based Order’ with China (UPDATED) Australian Collins Class Submarines, HMAS Collins, HMAS Farncomb, HMAS Dechaineux and HMAS Sheean in formation while transiting through Cockburn Sound, Western Australia. As the technology sharing deal between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom develops over the coming months,...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal

Australia is not a particularly religious country. Australians have a reputation for being largely ambivalent about the place of religion in their lives and in society. But while increasing numbers of people claim “no religion” in the census, Australia is one of the most religiously diverse countries in the world. Despite this, the legal protections for religious freedom are weak. If we had a human rights charter, religious freedom would be protected alongside other rights we have committed to uphold. In the absence of a charter, the protection of people’s rights becomes more complex than it should be....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Australia
abc17news.com

Top Indonesia court rules new job law unconstitutional

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top court has ruled that the country’s widely criticized Job Creation Law is unconstitutional and ordered the government to amend it within two years. The law, passed last year, triggered days of protests in many cities that turned violent as thousands of enraged students and workers charged it would cripple labor rights and harm the environment. The act amended 77 previous laws and was intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by the government to attract more investment. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is eagerly courting foreign investment as a key driver of economic growth in a nation where nearly half the population is younger than 30.
ASIA
AFP

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

Interpol elected an Emirati general accused of torture as its new president on Thursday, despite the concerns of human rights organisations who fear the agency will be at risk of exploitation by repressive regimes. In another complaint, lawyers for the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) accuse the general of "acts of torture and barbarism" committed against government critic Ahmed Mansoor.
WORLD
AFP

Gambia truth panel urges prosecutions for Jammeh-era crimes

Gambia's truth commission on Thursday recommended the government prosecute a list of officials responsible for crimes committed under former dictator Yahya Jammeh, with victims adamant the ex-leader himself is included. Rights groups have long called for Jammeh to be prosecuted for alleged abuses -- including murder, torture and rape -- during his 22 years in power in the West African nation. A truth commission, the TRRC, set up to probe the allegations handed President Adama Barrow its final report Thursday and recommended the government pursue criminal charges. TRRC Chairman Lamin Sise said the report names those who "bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses".
POLITICS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy