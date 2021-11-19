2 Episodes Of 'Ralph's Story's Los Angeles' To Be Shown At UCLA

Following the opening of its store in Seattle earlier this summer, Glossier is getting ready to open its Los Angeles flagship. Situated in West Hollywood — a few blocks away from the brand’s former spot on Melrose Place — the space takes up the entire block featuring Glossier’s logo in giant letters on the facade. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted with the Glossier Globe placed on top of a cascading fountain. An amphitheater-style communal seating area has also been added to the space, along with huge props of the Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint.

