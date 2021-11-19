2 Episodes Of 'Ralph's Story's Los Angeles' To Be Shown At UCLA

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Film: Los Angeles, featuring the full panels from all 31 buzzy awards-season movies that made up Sunday’s all-day showcase at the DGA Theater.
Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Adam McKay, Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Simon Rex, Marlee Matlin, Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson were among the stars and creatives taking part in the presentations, marking Deadline’s official kickoff to the movie awards season.
Click here to go to the streaming site.
The A-list lineup chatted up a strong selection of film that...
Comments / 0