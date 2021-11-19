ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Episodes Of 'Ralph's Story's Los Angeles' To Be Shown At UCLA

Cover picture for the article"Ralph's Story's Los Angeles" was a pioneering...

Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Daughter Is ‘Very Excited’ for a New Episode

Actor Eric Christian Olsen posts the cutest video of his daughter on Instagram. She is happy and excited about her dad’s latest episode. Eric Christian Olsen is known for his cute father-daughter Instagram posts. The actor and his wife Sarah Wright spread joy to fans’ timelines with family updates all the time. Last night, Olsen posts a video of their youngest daughter Winter looking absolutely adorable.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Is a Christmas episode coming up?

Is there a chance for an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 holiday episode? We’re sure that a number of people out there are eager to see something like that happen. After all, the entire franchise tends to do a great job of making holidays and special occasions feel special and memorable; the best Christmas episodes in our mind are ones that have a timeless feel to them. You want to watch them year after year!
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Tour Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles Home

When Samira Wiley moved into Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles home in 2016, the space had been recently decorated by designer Stefani Stein. The couple found happiness inside Morelli’s crisp and colorful bungalow, and yet, “it felt like [Samira] was living in my space, as opposed to something that was co-created,” the television producer and writer says. Three years later, recently married and ready to start a family, the couple decided to find a new home—one that reflected both of their design sensibilities.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Los Angeles

UCLA Takes Part in Los Angeles City COVID-19 Memorial

As part of a citywide effort to honor, support and remember those in Los Angeles who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, UCLA will light up buildings on campus, Royce Hall and Powell Library, as part of a three-day virtual event. Blue lights will shine on Royce Hall and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Film Threat

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, written and directed by Mitch Temple, follows two outsiders as they venture on a cross-state, semi-spiritual journey to Los Angeles. Jojo (Rebekah Kennedy) is a young mute woman who thinks she hears God summoning her to save his son, Jesus Christ. So she leaves home to fulfill her divine quest, only to be joined by Cash (Anthony Bonaventura), an escaped convict.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Look Inside Glossier's New Store in Los Angeles

Following the opening of its store in Seattle earlier this summer, Glossier is getting ready to open its Los Angeles flagship. Situated in West Hollywood — a few blocks away from the brand’s former spot on Melrose Place — the space takes up the entire block featuring Glossier’s logo in giant letters on the facade. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted with the Glossier Globe placed on top of a cascading fountain. An amphitheater-style communal seating area has also been added to the space, along with huge props of the Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles Streaming Site Is Live

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Film: Los Angeles, featuring the full panels from all 31 buzzy awards-season movies that made up Sunday’s all-day showcase at the DGA Theater. Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Adam McKay, Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Simon Rex, Marlee Matlin, Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson were among the stars and creatives taking part in the presentations, marking Deadline’s official kickoff to the movie awards season. Click here to go to the streaming site. The A-list lineup chatted up a strong selection of film that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kusc.org

Join Us for KUSC’s Partner Show: Handel’s Messiah with the Los Angeles Master Chorale

December’s Classical KUSC Partner Show is Handel’s Messiah, performed by Los Angeles Master Chorale, Sunday, December 19th, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall!. Almost three centuries after its debut, Handel’s Messiah still “strikes like a thunderbolt,” as Mozart put it. The Messiah, with its dramatic arias and rousing choruses, sweeps us up in the mystery of the nativity, and you can hear it like never before on December 19 at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

“General Hospital” Actor of 26 Years “No Longer Part of Cast” After Calling Four Star Transgender Admiral a “Dude” on Social Media

“General Hospital” has ousted actor Ingo Rademacher, who’s played Jasper Jacks for 25 years. Actress/activist Nancy Lee Grahn, also with the soap for a quarter century, confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote:. Grahn’s Tweet was in response to a first one from trans actor Cassandra James, who plays a...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘General Hospital’ actress Bergen Williams dead at 62

Laura Lynn “Bergen” Williams, known for playing Big Alice Gunderson on “General Hospital,” has died. She was 62. The soap opera star passed away after a battle with Wilson’s disease, a rare, inherited condition that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs including the brain. While treatable if diagnosed early, the disease can cause liver failure, kidney problems and death.
CELEBRITIES

