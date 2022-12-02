ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

The 55+ Best Gifts for Men That Aren’t All Power Tools or Socks

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFVA3_0d26YzUZ00

The best gifts for men aren’t always socks, ties or a new set of tools. A thoughtful spin on classic categories can impress every type of recipient — think cool cookware for the streetwear aficionado, designer belts for the luxe logo lover, stylish sunnies or dad shoes that don’t scream “dad shoes.”

On that note, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for men, whether he’s your dad , husband, partner, boyfriend, son, best friend or colleague. From cozy slippers that let him wear his NFL team pride all season long to sleek shaving kits and the comfiest T-shirts and hoodies from Hollywood-loved brands, we’ve rounded up some of the best men’s gifts for every type of guy — yes, including non-boring versions of classic socks and tools.

Our top picks include stylish and unique men’s gifts for for Christmas, Hannukah, graduation, anniversaries and other special occasions that celebrate the guy you love the most. See our top picks below, and check out more of The Hollywood Reporter ‘s holiday gift guides for other ideas, from finds under $50 , $100 and $250 to luxe treats over $500 and more.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtx1v_0d26YzUZ00

If he’s headed to chillier climates, this lightweight and water-resistant puffer jacket for men will keep your dude warm and dry no matter the season.

Buy: Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket $24.40

Blue Bottle Craft Instant Espresso Morning Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKYaL_0d26YzUZ00

For the pour-over or French press devotee, Blue Bottle’s Craft Instant Espresso Morning Set isn’t just any just-add-water cup of joe. This kit features the third-wave coffee brand’s Instant Espresso, enough for about 12 lattes when your recipient adds their favorite milk. A cupping spoon (perfectly dosed for one drink when leveled) and a double-walled glass Bodum mug complete the coffee snob-approved gift set.

Blue Bottle Craft Instant Espresso Morning Set $70

Buy now

Essential Directors: The Art and Impact of Cinema’s Most Influential Filmmakers by Sloan De Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rZmA_0d26YzUZ00

Cinephiles will soak up every film factoid from Turner Classic Movies’ The Essential Directors , a new 344-page book by Sloan De Forest, who explores the most influential filmmakers from the silent movie years through the 1970s.

Buy: ‘Essential Directors’ by Sloan De Forest $22.47

NFL Team Logo Moccasin Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxzF4_0d26YzUZ00

These comfy NFL team logo slippers (other teams available) will keep your favorite football fan’s feet cozy from playoff season to the Super Bowl and beyond.

Buy: FOCO Men’s NFL Team Logo Moccasin Slippers $34.99

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477bGc_0d26YzUZ00

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t look good in Ray-Ban’s classic Aviator sunglasses , recently seen on Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick . Customize it by size (small to large), frame style, lens and even the temple tips, and add engraving to make it truly theirs.

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses (reg. $228) $178

Buy now

MasterClass Subscription

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Om5e_0d26YzUZ00

For the guy who’s a life-long learner, a subscription to MasterClass is one of the best gifts for everyone from home chefs and film students to science lovers and more. (Don’t miss the two-for-one deal through Dec. 13.) The online learning platform boasts an impressive list of award-winning instructors across music, film, culinary arts, science, music, psychology and other disciplines, including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, actor Samuel L. Jackson and many others.

MasterClass Gift Subscription $15 and up monthly

Buy now

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33twZK_0d26YzUZ00

Gamers can stay in the zone with HyperX’s Cloud II wireless gaming headset , which is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and 5. These comfy headphones are padded with memory foam and soft leatherette and boasts a 30-hour battery life, 7.1 surround sound and a noise-cancelling detachable microphone that’s certified for Discord and TeamSpeak.

Buy: HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset $109.99

Outerknown Blanket Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ox9jQ_0d26YzUZ00

Winter is almost here, but Outerknown’s best-selling Blanket Shirt (available in dozens of colors) is the perfect year-round wardrobe staple. This super-soft and sustainable button-down is made of heavyweight organic cotton twill and finished with buttons made from tagua palm nuts.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt $148

Buy now

Omaha Steaks Ribeyes and More Meal Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNkS9_0d26YzUZ00

Satisfy your favorite meat lover’s hunger with a delivery from Omaha Steaks, like this Premier Gift pack that includes four two five-oz. bacon-wrapped filet mignons, two five-oz. butcher’s cut top sirloins, four five-oz. air-chilled boneless chicken breasts, four six-oz. Omaha Steaks burgers, four 3.81-oz. scalloped potatoes, four baguettes with garlic butter, four caramel apple tartlets and a 3.1-oz. jar of Omaha Steaks seasoning.

Omaha Steaks The Premier Pack $120

Buy now

GilletteLabs x Bugatti Limited Edition Shave Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTIet_0d26YzUZ00

This limited-edition shave kit with Bugatti lets him indulge in a luxe shaving experience with Gilette’s heated razor, which warms up in less than a second for a soothing hot towel-like shave. The set includes a heated razor handle in Bugatti’s eexclusive Agile blue colorway, two five-blade refills, a magnetic charging dock, a cleaning cloth and smart plug.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Gilette | Amazon

Buy: Bugatti Limited Edition Shave Kit by GilletteLabs $118.90

Barker Wellness CBD & CBC Muscle Therapy Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTOZp_0d26YzUZ00

Travis Barker’s vegan CBD & CBC Muscle Therapy Balm makes a great gift for guys who could use more relaxed muscles and moisturized skin, thanks to the blend of broad-spectrum hemp extract, cannabinoids, menthol, meadowfoam and sunflower seed oils, rosemary leaf extract and more.

Barker Wellness CBD & CBC Muscle Therapy Balm $65

Buy now

Hanna Andersson Marvel Icons Matching Family Pajamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWDTR_0d26YzUZ00

For the man who loves to match PJs with his kids (including the furry ones), Hanna Andersson’s sleepswear sets come in fun prints for everyone in the family. There’s something for everyone, including fans of Marvel , Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more.

Hanna Andersson Marvel Icons Matching Family Pajamas $50 and up

Buy now

Optimist Botanicals 3-Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ciddt_0d26YzUZ00

Whether he’s sober or just appreciates a good alcohol-free sip , Optimist Botanicals’ three-pack of nonalcoholic spirits make the perfect mixer without the hangover.

Optimist Botanicals 3-Pack $90

Buy now

Baseball Park Map Mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2V07_0d26YzUZ00

Your favorite MLB fan can root for his favorite home team every morning when they sip from this cool ceramic mug (other team designs available) featuring a map of their stadium.

Baseball Park Map Mug $24

Buy now

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmbco_0d26YzUZ00

Speaking of grillmasters, Yummly’s smart meat thermometer makes it easy for them to get the perfect results every time. The device can be controlled via a smartphone app, which features built-in timers and alerts, pre-sets for different types of foods and more.

Buy: Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer $79.99

Indoor Golf Putting Mat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gwi8P_0d26YzUZ00

Help him perfect his putt with this 2-foot-by-10-foot indoor golf putting mat , which feels similar to playing on a Muni course. You can even personalize the flag with their monogram.

Indoor Golf Putting Mat $160

Buy now

MVMT Profile Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYRcW_0d26YzUZ00

If he’s into a little subtle bling, MVMT’s stainless-steel Profile bracelet calls to mind vintage timepieces with its swanky watch link design.

MVMT Profile Bracelet $88

Buy now

HexClad Essential Japanese Damascus Steel Knives, 6-Piece Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJwL2_0d26YzUZ00

Approved by brand ambassador and Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, HexClad’s Japanese Damascus Steel knives will help him sharpen his home culinary chops. This six-piece set features blades with a 60 Rockwell rating that makes every slice feel like cutting through butter, and includes eight-inch chef’s and serrated bread knives, a seven-inch Santoku knife, a five-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. The luxe forest green pakkawood handles add a stylish finishing touch, too.

HexClad Essential Six-Piece Knife Set (reg. $499) $450

Buy now

Carhartt Personalized Tool Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YMYw_0d26YzUZ00

The handy guy in your life will appreciate this personalized Carhartt tool bag that will keep all of his gear organized.

Carhartt Personalized Tool Bag (reg. $110) $88

Buy now

Buck Mason Herdsman Shawl Cardigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9OiO_0d26YzUZ00

Stylish gents can stay warm all fall and winter in this cozy Herdsman shawl cardigan (other colors available) from Buck Mason, the Venice, Calif.-based label worn by stars including Ryan Gosling and Tom Brady.

Buck Mason Herdsman Shawl Cardigan $228

Buy now

BN3TH Entourage Undershort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBoJe_0d26YzUZ00

Comfort-loving guys swear by BN3TH’s package-friendly underwear, which has the seal of approval of Hollywood collaborator Jason Momoa. Designed with active wearers in mind, these Entourage boxer briefs are made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and feature the brand’s breathable and chafe-free EcoDry material. The thicker waistband keeps these underpinnings firmly in place, too.

BN3TH Entourage Undershort $38

Buy now

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysPDn_0d26YzUZ00

Whether he’s gamer, a fitness lover or a concertgoer who prefers their front-row seat at home, Meta’s Quest 2 virtual reality headset (on sale $51 to $71 off through ) will certainly deliver in the entertainment department. The device is lighter and more comfortable to wear than its predecessor, and the two haptic feedback-touch controllers, speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, higher-resolution 1832 x 1920 pixel-per-eye screen, and stunning cinematic sound all combine to deliver more realistic graphics that bring games and content to life in the metaverse.

That means users don’t have to leave home in order to work out on an Icelandic glacier with Supernatural , step into the Star Wars universe or drop their best DJ beats. And Meta’s platform also offers exclusive metaverse events, live shows, films and more. Recipients will find the unit easy to set up after unboxing (no computer or gaming console needed), but they will need Wi-Fi access, Meta’s free app, and a Facebook account to get started. Games and content may also require additional purchases; the device is available in 64, 128 or 256GB storage options.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Meta | Amazon | Best Buy | Target

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset, 128GB (reg. $399) $350

Buy now

Fabletics The One Lined Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6m6Z_0d26YzUZ00

We’re fans of Fabletics’ multi-tasking The One shorts , which are made of a lightweight, quick-dry material that makes the pair perfect for swimming, working out or just lounging. They’ve got zippered pockets, a built-in liner with a phone pocket and handy belt loop for keeping a sweat towel on hand while exercising. ( Hollywood Reporter’s Celebrity Investor of 2022 Kevin Hart is a backer of the brand , too.)

Fabletics The One Lined Shorts $70

Buy now

Remington Cordless Balder Pro Head Shaver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAhVp_0d26YzUZ00

Remington’s waterproof Balder head shaver is perfect for smooth-headed guys who want a clean shave in less than two minutes. It boasts five dual track heads for a multi-directional pivot, flex and contour, and works with or without gel or cream in or out of the shower.

Buy: Remington Balder Pro Head Shaver, Cordless, 100% Waterproof, Black $59.98

Citizen World Chronograph A-T Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXYh5_0d26YzUZ00

For the globe-trotting guy who’s just dipping his toes (ahem, wrist) in the world of horology will appreciate Citizen’s light-powered World Chronograph A-T watch , which he can use to keep an eye on the time in 26 different time zones.

Citizen World Chronograph A-T Watch (reg. $625) $500

Buy now

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zuc4o_0d26YzUZ00

Brooklinen’s fluffy plush robe is one of the best gifts for men who love to luxuriate at home as if every day is a spa day.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe $99

Buy now

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaywA_0d26YzUZ00

Whether he’s a marathoner or a guy on the go, this shiatsu foot massager will save his soles. It delivers deep kneading and heat therapy to help improve blood flow and muscle recovery, relieve pain and reduce inflammation.

Buy: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine $289.99

Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlMYF_0d26YzUZ00

This compact and portable grill by Everdure is one of the best gifts for grill masters who want a handsome-looking travel stove, too. Recipients can enjoy 115 square inches of grilling surface (enough for six small burgers or three medium steaks) an integrated storage tray, bamboo cutting board and built-in heat protection shield. The tray, fire box and removable grill rack make this gift easy to clean, too.

Buy: Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill $169.40

Bellroy Toiletry Kit Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Drpoi_0d26YzUZ00

Frequent travelers will love Bellroy’s Toiletry Kit Plus , designed with thoughtful organization in mind. There are stretchy compartments and zippered pockets for his grooming and on-the-go essentials, and we love the magnetic shelf to keep a toothbrush or other items separate.

Bellroy Toiletry Kit Plus $65

Buy now

Asystem Performance Skincare Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMSVb_0d26YzUZ00

Designed for men with active lifestyles who want to look their healthiest, Asystem’s Performance Skincare set makes it easy to cleanse, protect and strengthen their skin. The three-piece kit includes the Twice Daily Invigorating Cleanser, Daily Defense Moisturizer with SPF 30 and Overnight Rebuilding Cream.

Asystem Performance Skincare Set $55

Buy now

Mühle Chrome-Plated Safety Razor Travel Shaving Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etNUB_0d26YzUZ00

For the man who’s obsessed with design and function, Mühle’s safety razor travel set delivers a clean shave while looking equally retro-cool on the bathroom counter. The kit comes with the family-owned grooming brand’s weighty chrome-plated safety razor, a sleek brush made with vegan Silvertip Fibre strands and a vegetable-tanned leather case made in Italy.

Mühle Chrome-Plated Safety Razor Travel Shaving Set $186

Buy now

Levi’s Type I Trucker Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5KbS_0d26YzUZ00

Help him break out of his WFH hoodie habit and mix up his wardrobe with this Levi’s trucker jacket (one of many cool denim outerwear gifting ideas ), which is perfect for layering in the winter and wearing solo in the spring.

Levi's Type I Trucker Jacket $108

Buy now

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness and Health Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZ7C4_0d26YzUZ00

One of the best fitness trackers for anyone who wants to monitor their workouts and overall health, Fitbit’s Charge 5 lets your giftee keep tabs on their heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, running pace and distance and more.

Buy: Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness and Health Tracker $116.95

Bespoke Post Subscription Box Membership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pUtn_0d26YzUZ00

A subscription box is one of the best gifts that keep on giving, and Bespoke Post offers themed boxes for every type of guy. Whether he’s into grooming, grilling, traveling or hosting, there’s a cool box geared towards all tastes. Memberships are $49 per month (, or a gift card lets him choose from limited-edition boxes — such as the Weekender , Dram , Swivel , Antipasti and others — or automatically receive one based on his interests.

Bespoke Post Membership $49 per month

Buy now

Rothy’s Driving Loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRG4S_0d26YzUZ00

For the coolest dads or anyone else who digs a modern-meets-prep look, Rothy’s Driving Loafer keeps them looking stylish (not to mention comfy).

Rothy's Driving Loafer $189

Buy now

BioLite FirePit+ Outdoor Smokeless Wood & Charcoal Burning FirePit & Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZ7WG_0d26YzUZ00

Whether it’s the beach or his own backyard, this outdoor smokeless fire pit and grill from BioLite turns any patio or campsite into a hangout ready for barbecuing or roasting s’mores. It’s on sale for 30 percent off on Amazon.

Buy: BioLite FirePit+ Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit and Grill $209.97

Everlane The Everyone Relaxed Hemp Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4FGl_0d26YzUZ00

Sometimes the best gifts are the simplest ones — and Everlane’s unisex Everyone Relaxed hemp tee ($50 for one or $80 for three) is an effortless and comfortable upgrade to his worn-out basics. They’re available in a range of sizes and colors, too.

Everlane The Everyone Relaxed Hemp Tee $38 (or 2 for $80)

Buy now

Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jxdX_0d26YzUZ00

Perfect for tailgating or camping trips, Yeti’s Tundra 35 cooler keeps up to 20 cans (or whatever else he decides to throw in it) ice-cold all weekend — or hot foods ice-free if it’s being used to keep out the cold. It features heavy-duty rubber latches, a pull handle for one-person hauling and a hinge system that Yeti says will never break.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Yeti | Tundra

Hoka Men’s Rincon 3 Road Running Shoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZCyI_0d26YzUZ00

Marathoners, busy boyfriends and anyone who appreciates walking on cloud-like comfort won’t mind unwrapping Hoka’s Rincon 3 shoes , which were designed for road running (so you know they’ll endure everyday errands, too).

Hoka One One Men's Rincon 3 Road Running Shoe $120

Buy now

CruxGG Extra Large Ceramic Nonstick Searing Grill & Griddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmJsw_0d26YzUZ00

Home chef hypebeasts will dig this extra-large ceramic searing grill and griddle from CruxGG, the cool streetwear-meets-cookware collaboration between modern kitchen appliance brand Crux and Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro . The 10-inch-by-20-inch surface is nonstick and detachable, and the ceramic coating helps to cook food 30 percent faster. Plus, 5 percent of proceeds benefit nonprofit organizations that are fighting food insecurity.

CruxGG Extra Large Ceramic Nonstick Searing Grill & Griddle $120

Buy now

Leatherman Engravable Heritage Super Tool 300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAqRO_0d26YzUZ00

For the guy who can MacGyver his way out of any situation, get them Leatherman’s classic 19-in-1 super tool , which includes three screwdrivers, regular and needle-nose pliers, replaceable wire cutters, an electrical crimper, regular and serrated knives, can and bottle openers and more.

Leatherman Engravable Heritage Super Tool 300 $100

Buy now

Faherty Marled Cotton Cardigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6H5j_0d26YzUZ00

If David Beckham and Daniel Craig are among his style icons, then he needs a shawl cardigan — a silhouette frequently seen on A-list celebrities. This one by Faherty (Liam Hemsworth, Justin Timberlake and Larry David have worn the brand) is made of a super soft cotton and cashmere blend and makes a great gift for fashionable guys.

Faherty Marled Cotton Cardigan $198

Buy now

Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tRN3_0d26YzUZ00

Normally underwear is nothing to write home about, but Calvin Klein’s five-pack of boxer briefs are iconic for a reason. Besides the signature waistband — famous long before its Back to the Future cameo — these best-selling items are known for their comfort factor that men love.

Buy: Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs (5-Pack) $69.21

Bowflex SelecTech 840 Kettle Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiCfy_0d26YzUZ00

For the fitness enthusiast who wants to work out smarter, Bowflex’s space-saving SelecTech kettle bell is essentially six pieces of gear in one. Users can turn a dial to customize their weight resistance from 8, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds, and the ergonomic handle makes weight-lifting just a touch more effortless.

Buy: BUY NOW: $19.99

Bludstone Waterproof Winter Chelsea Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49N7hF_0d26YzUZ00

Walker star Jared Padalecki says Bludstone’s cool and rugged-looking Cheslea boots are his go-to travel shoes , specifically, the brand’s waterproof styles. “If you’re going through the airport, you don’t have to sit there and unlace your shoes, you just kick them off and pull them back on,” he says.

Bludstone Waterproof Winter Chelsea Boots $250

Buy now

Aviation Gin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSRr7_0d26YzUZ00

If Ryan Reynolds is your guy’s best friend in his head, gift him a bottle of the Free Guy star’s Aviation gin — sipping on smooth Portland-made craft gin — which is infused with anise seed, cardamom, coriander, dried orange peel, juniper and sarsaparilla. Almost feels like hanging out with the entrepreneurial actor himself.

Aviation Gin $18 and up

Buy now

N. Peal 007 Ribbed Army Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvX8k_0d26YzUZ00

For the aspiring 007, N. Peal’s ribbed army sweater — recently sported by Daniel Craig in No Time to Die — is the ultimate luxury fashion gift for James Bond fans . The British navy-inspired silhouette is made of a luxe blend of Merino wool and cashmere, and is finished with canvas patches on the shoulders, elbows and cuffs.

N. Peal 007 Ribbed Army Sweater $495

Buy now

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so6UO_0d26YzUZ00

Bose’s compact Bluetooth SoundLink portable speaker delivers clear and immersive audio no matter where it’s placed, thanks to the company’s proprietary Position IQ technology that automatically adjusts the sound quality according to the environment. The device is water-, dust- and dirt-resistant and the battery lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge, so it makes a great gift for audiophiles and music-loving outdoorsy types. It’s also got a built-in microphone and has a range of 30 feet.

Buy: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel – Black $129.00

Death Wish + Valhalla Java Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ukKf_0d26YzUZ00

For the coffee cognoscenti (or sleep-deprived dad) who wants a strong cup of joe, Death Wish Coffee’s bundle with Valhalla Java — available in ground or whole beans — will give them an immediate kick of caffeine to start their day (or keep it going).

Death Wish and Valhalla Java Bundle $34

Buy now

Raen Myles Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MD1pF_0d26YzUZ00

If you’re giftee’s always in a summer state of mind, they’ll be ready for beach season with Raen’s cool Myles sunglasses , a modern twist on the classic wayfarer silhouette.

Raen Myles Sunglasses (reg. $145) $73

Buy now

American Giant Classic Full-Zip Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyKvF_0d26YzUZ00

This zippered hoodie by American Giant is not your average jacket. The U.S.A.-made brand’s classic full-zip hoodie is made of heavyweight fleece and has a fitted silhouette, so your guy can count on it when he needs something that feels sturdy, warm and not overly casual.

American Giant Classic Full-Zip Hoodie $128

Buy now

Thom Browne Card Holder with Note Compartment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlqpw_0d26YzUZ00

LeBron James, Cole Sprouse, Oscar Isaac, Russell Westbrook, Lil Nas X and future leading man Alan Kim have all worn Thom Browne’s menswear on the red carpet. Treat your stylish recipient to a piece of the designer’s A-list style with this cool leather card case featuring his signature stripe tab.

Thom Browne Credit Card Holder $230

Buy now

Mejuri Engravable ID Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fl9o3_0d26YzUZ00

Mejuri’s minimalist ID bracelet is one of the best personalized gifts for men who love a sleek piece of jewelry that blends with any outfit. Engrave it with a short mantra, your initials or whatever else is meaningful to your man.

Mejuri Engravable ID Bracelet $200

Buy now

ThinkGeek Thor’s Hammer 44-Piece Tool Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdeEQ_0d26YzUZ00

Handyman Marvel fans can swing a hammer like their favorite Asgardian with this 44-piece Thor-inspired tool set , which comes in a Mjolnir-inspired toolbox that’s packed with everything they need to get household jobs done.

Ukonic Thor's Hammer 44-Piece Tool Set (reg. $80) $65

Buy now

