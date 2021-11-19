ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping: The Best 20+ Holiday Gifts That Men Actually Want

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enPpw_0d26YzUZ00

If only we could read the minds of the men in our lives when it comes to holiday shopping . The best gifts for men aren’t always socks, ties or a new set of tools — a thoughtful spin on classic categories can impress every type of recipient. Think cool cookware for the streetwear aficionado, or dad shoes that don’t scream “dad shoes.”

On that note, we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday gifts for men who are your husband, boyfriend, dad, grandpa, uncle, brother, son, best friend or boss (you get the idea). Keep in mind that many retailers are expecting shipping delays, so shop early to avoid last-minute gifts.

Need more ideas? Check out options for women, tech lovers, Marvel fans, travelers and more from our holiday gift guides .

1. Harry’s Bathtub Essentials Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DotGH_0d26YzUZ00

Not every guy thinks of their shower as an opportunity for relaxation — help them start the morning (or end their day) with self-care and gift them this three-piece bath set from Harry’s . It includes a soy wax candle and conditioning body wash in invigorating scents like redwood, shiso, stone or fig, plus a natural sea sponge for lathering up during long baths or quick rinses.

Harry's Bathtub Essentials Set

$15


Buy now

2. CruxGG Extra Large Ceramic Nonstick Searing Grill & Griddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhvOa_0d26YzUZ00

Home chef hypebeasts will dig this extra-large ceramic searing grill and griddle from CruxGG, the cool streetwear-meets-cookware collaboration between modern kitchen appliance brand Crux and Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro . The 10-inch-by-20-inch surface is nonstick and detachable, and the ceramic coating helps to cook food 30% faster. Plus, 5% of proceeds benefit nonprofit organizations that are fighting food insecurity.

CRUXGG Extra Large Ceramic Nonstick Searing Grill & Griddle

$120


Buy now

3. Bludstone Men’s Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEFB0_0d26YzUZ00

Walker star Jared Padalecki says Bludstone’s cool and rugged-looking boots are his go-to travel shoes , specifically, the brand’s waterproof styles. “If you’re going through the airport, you don’t have to sit there and unlace your shoes, you just kick them off and pull them back on,” he says.

Buy: Bludstone Men’s Suede Boots $189.95

4. Aviation Gin

If Ryan Reynolds is your guy’s best friend in his head, gift him a bottle of the Red Notice star’s Aviation gin — sipping on smooth Portland-made craft gin — which is infused with anise seed, cardamom, coriander, dried orange peel, juniper and sasparilla. Almost feels like hanging out with the entrepreneurial actor himself.

Aviation Gin, 750 mL

$33


Buy now

5. Halfday Garment Duffle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBK5K_0d26YzUZ00

For the fashionable frequent flyer who’s ready to hop on a plane at a moment’s notice, Halfday’s water-resistant garment bag and duffle lets them quickly pack their suit and gear without worrying about rain or wrinkles.

Halfday Garment Duffle

$55


Buy now

6. Bowflex SelecTech 840 Kettle Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVX6H_0d26YzUZ00

For the fitness enthusiast who wants to work out smarter, Bowflex’s space-saving SelecTech kettle bell is essentially six pieces of gear in one. Users can turn a dial to customize their weight resistance from 8, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds, and the ergonomic handle makes weight-lifting (almost) effortless.

Buy: Bowflex SelecTech 840 Kettle Bell $149.00

7. N. Peal 007 Ribbed Army Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvX8k_0d26YzUZ00

For the aspiring 007, N. Peal’s ribbed army sweater — recently sported by Daniel Craig in No Time to Die — is the ultimate luxury fashion gift for James Bond fans . The British navy-inspired silhouette is made of a luxe blend of Merino wool and cashmere, and is finished with canvas patches on the shoulders, elbows and cuffs.

N. Peal 007 Ribbed Army Sweater

$465


Buy now

8. Essential Directors: The Art and Impact of Cinema’s Most Influential Filmmakers by Sloan De Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5V7n_0d26YzUZ00

Cinemaphiles will soak up every film factoid from Turner Classic Movies’ The Essential Directors , a new 344-page book by Sloan De Forest, who explores the most influential filmmakers from the silent movie years through the 1970s.

Buy: ‘Essential Directors’ by Sloan De Forest $25.99

9. Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so6UO_0d26YzUZ00

Bose’s compact Bluetooth SoundLink portable speaker delivers clear and immersive audio no matter where it’s placed, thanks to the company’s proprietary Position IQ technology that automatically adjusts the sound quality according to the environment. The device is water-, dust- and dirt-resistant and the battery lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge, so it makes a great gift for audiophiles and music-loving outdoorsy-types. It’s also got a built-in microphone and has a range of 30 feet.

Buy: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker $149.00

10. Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtx1v_0d26YzUZ00

This lightweight and water-resistant puffer jacket for men will keep your dad, brother, boyfriend and others warm and dry during winter and beyond.

Buy: Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket $45.20

11. Bolin Webb Mach3 Cartridge Razor and Stand Shaving Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i7F2_0d26YzUZ00

For the man who’s obsessed with design and function, Bolin Webb’s sleek R1 razor delivers a clean shave while looking equally handsome on the bathroom counter.

Bolin Webb Mach3 Cartridge Razor and Stand Shaving Set

$130


Buy now

12. Leatherman Engravable Heritage Super Tool 300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Op5OZ_0d26YzUZ00

For the guy who can MacGyver his way out of any situation, get them Leatherman’s classic 19-in-1 super tool , which includes three screwdrivers, regular and needlenose pliers, replaceable wire cutters, an electrical crimper, regular and serrated knives, can and bottle openers and more. Add personalized engraving for an extra thoughtful touch.

Leatherman Engravable Heritage Super Tool 300

$100


Buy now

13. Rothy’s Driving Loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRG4S_0d26YzUZ00

For the coolest dads or anyone else who digs a modern-meets-prep look, Rothy’s Driving Loafer keeps them looking stylish (not to mention comfy).

Rothy's Driving Loafer

$185


Buy now

14. Death Wish Gingerdead Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgEhI_0d26YzUZ00

For the caffeine connoisseur (or sleep-deprived dad) who wants a strong and festive cup of joe, Death Wish Coffee’s Gingerdead pre-ground medium roasted robusta and arabica beans will give them “a fiery kick to the tastebuds and a cozy hug from the Grim Reaper.”

Deathwish Gingerdead Coffee

$20


Buy now

15. Thom Browne Leather Card Holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLeky_0d26YzUZ00

LeBron James, Cole Sprouse, Lil Nas X and future leading man Alan Kim have all worn Thom Browne’s menswear on the red carpet. Treat your stylish recipient to a piece of the designer’s A-list style with this cool leather card case featuring his signature stripe tab.

Thom Browne Credit Card Holder

$190


Buy now

16. Baseball Park Map Mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2V07_0d26YzUZ00

Whether they’re a fan of the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox or Yankees (to name a few), MLB fans can root for their home team every morning when they sip from this cool ceramic mug featuring a map of their stadium.

Baseball Park Map Mug

$24


Buy now

17. Brooklinen Hooded Chevron Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agFVS_0d26YzUZ00

Brooklinen’s fluffy hooded robe is one of the best gifts for men who love to luxuriate at home as if every day is a spa day.

Brooklinen Hooded Chevron Robe

$100


Buy now

18. Mejuri Engravable ID Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZHA9_0d26YzUZ00

Mejuri’s minimalist ID bracelet is of the best personalized gifts for men who love a sleek piece of jewelry that blends with any outfit. Engrave it with a short mantra, your initials or whatever else is meaningful to your man.

Mejuri Engravable ID Bracelet

$200


Buy now

19. Robe Factory Thor Hammer Tool Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgrKO_0d26YzUZ00

Handyman Marvel fans can swing a hammer like their favorite Asgardian with this 44-piece Thor-inspired tool set , which comes in a Mjolnir-inspired toolbox that’s packed with everything they need to get household jobs done.

Buy: Robe Factory Thor Hammer Tool Set (reg. $120) $79.99

20. American Giant Classic Full-Zip Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6SNH_0d26YzUZ00

A hoodie is normally nothing to write home about, but this one by American Giant is not your average jacket. The U.S.A.-made brand’s classic full-zip hoodie is made of heavyweight fleece and has a fitted silhouette, so your guy can count on it when he needs something that feels sturdy, warm and not overly casual.

American Giant Classic Full-Zip Hoodie

$128


Buy now

21. Raen Holiday Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Co54o_0d26YzUZ00

If you’re giftee’s always in a summer state of mind, they’ll be ready for beach season with this holiday gift set from Raen . It includes a $175 gift card so they can pick out their favorite pair of frames, plus deodorant and soap from Baxter of California, a Beach People pool towel, Bask non-aerosol spray SPF 30 sunscreen and a Nomadic toiletry bag.

Raen Holiday Bundle

$225


Buy now

