Utah State proves to be the better Aggies against New Mexico State

By Bradley Benson
 6 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) The Aggies win! Just not the ones from New Mexico. It was a forgettable day for the New Mexico State Aggies men’s basketball team as they suffered a disappointing 58-85 loss to Utah State on Friday. This is the first loss of the season for NMSU coming in the semifinal match of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

NMSU came into Friday’s game winners of three straight following Thursday’s win over Davidson Wildcats. However, it was a lackluster performance for NSMU from the start on Friday, as Utah state was able to generate two 17-3 runs in the first half and comfortably cruise their way to the championship match. The Utah State Aggies got the better of their Las Cruces counterpart shooting 56% from the field and 48% beyond the arc compared to a 35 and 38% shooting performance for the Aggies in red and black.

NMSU will play the loser of Oklahoma and Indiana State on Sunday at a time TBD. The Aggies will return to Las Cruces to host New Mexico Highlands on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

