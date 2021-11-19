ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. (NASDAQ: PTON) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Peloton Interactive Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com .

Peloton is a fitness-equipment and media company, whose main products are internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills that enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media.

For most of 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic was a boon for Peloton. Because stay-at-home orders and business closures kept many people out of the gym, the demand for in-home exercise options increased dramatically. Throughout the pandemic, including in the months leading up to the Class Period, Peloton experienced unprecedented demand for its products and services.

According to the complaint, Defendants repeatedly represented that the Company's positive results and growth would continue after the pandemic. Defendants also allegedly made false and misleading statements about the amount of inventory that Peloton held, and touted the Company's ability to keep its inventory levels in line with sustained demand.

On August 26, 2021, the Company disclosed that it had identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting "with respect to identification and valuation of inventory." However, at the same time that Peloton disclosed the weakness in its internal controls, Defendants continued to misrepresent and conceal the unsustainable nature of Peloton's financial results and growth post-COVID, issuing guidance of $5.4 billion of total revenue for fiscal year 2022, representing 34% year-over-year growth.

As a result of these disclosures, the price of Peloton common stock declined by $9.75, or 8.5%, from a closing price of $114.09 per share on August 26, 2021 to a closing price of $104.34 per share on August 27, 2021.

Then, on November 4, 2021, the Company announced second quarter financial results that fell far short of expectations and reduced its total revenue guidance for fiscal 2022 by a staggering $1 billion. Peloton further disclosed that inventory had skyrocketed to $1.27 billion, 91% of which comprised "finished products" that the Company still held. On Peloton's November 4 earnings conference call with investors, Defendants admitted that Peloton overestimated demand and underestimated the impact of gyms reopening as the pandemic subsides. As a result of these disclosures, Peloton's stock price declined by $30.42 per share, or over 35%, from a closing price of $86.06 per share on November 4, 2021, to a closing price of $43.68 per share on November 5, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/pelotoninteractiveinc-pton-shareholder-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-458/ or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com .

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Joe SeidmanBernstein Liebhard LLP https://www.bernlieb.com(877) 779-1414 seidman@bernlieb.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peloton-interactive-inc-nasdaq-pton-shareholder-class-action-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-peloton-interactive-inc-301429211.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley - GS; MS

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley (together, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd Sponsored ADR Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-09420, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against DocGo Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DocGo Inc. ("DocGo" or "the Company") (DCGO) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
TheStreet

ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ON24, Inc. Investors With Losses With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ONTF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") of the important January 3, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Redwire Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - RDW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Redwire Corp. (RDW) - Get REDWIRE CORP Report resulting from allegations that Redwire may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 27, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or the "Company") (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report securities from August 22, 2019 through July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 29, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hyzon Motors Inc. (NasdaqGS: HYZN, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqGS: DCRB, DCRBU, DCRBW), if they purchased the Company's securities between January 23, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Pton#Class Action Lawsuit#Peloton Interactive#District Court#Sec#Peloton Interactive Inc#Defendants#Company
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Investors (DNA)

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo") ( NYSE: DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SRNG) . The action charges Ginkgo with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Ginkgo's materially misleading statements to the public, Ginkgo investors have suffered significant losses.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ: STNE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against StoneCo Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between January 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PELOTON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton securities between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Peloton Interactive (PTON) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, About Lead Plaintiff In Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report investors with significant losses to submit your losses for evaluation. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims qualifying them to move to be a lead plaintiff.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report common stock between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Citrix investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - ZME

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers or acquirers of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit charges Zhangmen Education, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit was filed on November 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Banerjee v. Zhangmen Education Inc., No. 21-cv-09634.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of ViacomCBS Inc. Shareholders and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in ViacomCBS Inc. ("Viacom" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VIAC) for violations of the securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NasdaqGS: HYZN) (Nasdaq:, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqGS: DCRB) (Nasdaq: DCRBU) (Nasdaq: DCRBW), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until November 29, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo" or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report securities between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). StoneCo investors have until January 18, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") and certain of its current and former senior executives (collectively, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Citrix common stock between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Snap Inc. (SNAP) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Snap investors have until January 10, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

STNE CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against StoneCo Ltd.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Ray v. StoneCo Ltd., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-9620) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo" or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy