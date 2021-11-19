ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lakisha Woods Selected AIA Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Board of Directors has selected Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE, as the next AIA Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 31, 2022.

"It is an honor to welcome Lakisha to the AIA," said AIA 2021 President Peter Exley, FAIA. "Her breadth of experience in the building industry combined with her leadership in making the built environment more sustainable, equitable, and safer for Americans makes her a natural fit for advancing AIA's strategic priorities. I look forward to seeing her further empower architects to improve society and transform the built environment as well as inspire the next generation."

Woods has held several significant leadership roles in the design and construction industry. She currently serves as the President & Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), which convenes experts from the building industry, design, government, and regulation to identify and develop solutions to critical issues impacting the built environment, including climate action, natural disasters, and inequity. While at NIBS, Woods expanded the organization's programs and markets while also growing its relationships with its members, clients, partners, and public agencies, including the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and United States Army Corps of Engineers. Additionally, she led initiatives to address discrimination and improve equity in the building industry.

Prior to NIBS, Woods served as the Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). While at NAHB, Woods led a team of 27 staff, oversaw a $54 million budget and was responsible for marketing and revenue-generating programs, sponsorships, partnerships with national firms and marketing the International Builders Show.

Woods also serves on the board of directors for several organizations. She is currently the 2021-2022 Vice Chair of the U.S. Green Building Council, 2021-2022 Chair-elect of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), and Chair of the ASAE Foundation.

"I am excited, from day one, to build on AIA's strong foundation of achievements and to expand its leadership role in the industry and society," said Woods. "I look forward to working with the AIA team, volunteer leaders, and most of all, AIA's passionate and engaged members to take full advantage of this dynamic moment in history to secure a future for the association that is as diverse as our society, as inclusive as everyone deserves, and as sustainable as the next generation demands."

As AIA's Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer, Woods will manage the national office in Washington, D.C., and oversee approximately 200 employees. She will also partner with the board of directors as well as work collaboratively with over 200 chapters nationwide and overseas to support AIA members and advance AIA's strategic vision of driving positive change through the power of design. Additionally, she will ensure AIA continues to effectively serve as the collective voice of architecture and design by expanding an engaged membership base that increases diversity in the profession and evolves AIA's programs, products, and services. Woods will also sit on the independent board of AIA's Construction Document business, which is led through a strategic partnership with True Wind Capital.

The search to recruit a successor to EVP/Chief Executive Officer Robert Ivy, FAIA, was led by executive search firm Spencer Stuart as well as a diverse search committee that was chaired by AIA 2020 President Jane Frederick, FAIA.

Visit AIA's website for complete leadership information.

ABOUT AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

CONTACT Jessie Cornelius jessiecornelius@aia.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lakisha-woods-selected-aia-executive-vice-presidentchief-executive-officer-301429240.html

SOURCE American Institute of Architects

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The Co-operators Group Limited Appoints Harry Pickett As Interim Executive Vice-President And Chief Information Officer

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Co-operators today announced the appointment of Harry Pickett as its new interim Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, effective December 6, 2021, for a period of 18 months. Pickett will be responsible for the overall strategy, planning, development and execution of the organization's...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Xemoto Media Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead North American Business

Self-serve investor relations marketing platform, Xemoto, confirms appointment of Virginia Brailey as CEO as it enters a new chapter in its growth story. Xemoto Media, a self-serve investor relations marketing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Virginia Brailey as its chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the growth of its North American business. The move comes at a critical time as the company continues to expand the reach of its platform to support small-cap publicly traded and pre-IPO companies across a multitude of sectors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oyster® Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Former Facebook VP Ellen Silver As President And HR Executive Mark Frein As Chief People Officer

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster® , the company that makes hiring people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced the appointment of ex-Facebook VP of Operations Ellen Silver as President and experienced Human Resources executive Mark Frein as Chief People Officer. Silver and Frein will each play a key role in helping Oyster to scale its global operations as its customer base and employee count continue to expand.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TravelDailyNews.com

GHM promotes Clement Koh to Executive Vice President of sales and marketing

SINGAPORE – Renowned for its internationally-acclaimed properties in exotic travel destinations worldwide, General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) has appointed Clement Koh to be the group’s inaugural executive vice president for sales and marketing. In this newly created role, Koh will continue to oversee GHM’s strategic expansion of its distinctive collection of stylish luxury properties, as well as brand development campaigns and new commercial initiatives to support the company’s rapid growth momentum.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Emprise Bank hires KC professional to serve as CFO, executive vice president

Emprise Bank has made an addition to its senior leadership team. Gwen Collins has been hired as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer, the Wichita-based bank announced Monday in a news release. Collins' career in the financial services industry includes serving as global head of product management...
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Ryder Executive Vice President and CFO to Address Stephens Annual Investment Conference

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Executive Vice President and CFO John Diez to address Stephens Annual Investment Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005295/en/. Ryder System, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO John Diez. (Photo: Business Wire) Who:. Ryder System, Inc....
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Exley
enr.com

Lakisha Woods To Take the Helm at the American Institute of Architects

Lakisha A. Woods will take the reins as executive vice president and CEO of the American Institute of Architects, effecitive Jan. 31. She replaces Robert Ivy, who is leaving Dec. 31 and has been running the professional association since 2011. In her role at the AIA, Woods will manage the...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Gary Smith Appointed Executive Vice President, Operations And Innovation

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today appointed Gary Smith to the position of Executive Vice President, Operations and Innovation effective January 1, 2022. Smith is currently Executive Vice President, Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pica8 Appoints Brad Bullington As Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, a leading innovator in enterprise networking software, today announced the appointment of Brad Bullington as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Bullington's addition further expands Pica8's executive leadership team following the company's recent close of a Series-C financing, raising more than $20M. This new capital will accelerate the company's aggressive development and commercialization of products that provide enterprise customers a software alternative to costly, and complex hardware-first solutions from legacy providers Cisco, Juniper and Arista. Bullington succeeds James Liao, Pica8's Founder who will continue as a key member of the executive team, transitioning to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aia#Strategic Partnership#Board Of Directors#Cae#Faia#Americans#Nibs#Nahb
jack1065.com

More chief executives join the ‘Great Resignation’

(Reuters) – CEO turnover spiked in the first half of 2021, as companies tapped new talent to navigate the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed-out chief executives sought a career change, a study from recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles found. The findings illustrate how CEOs are not immune to...
BUSINESS
haverford.edu

Executive Assistant to the Chief Diversity Officer

The Executive Assistant will manage the calendar of the [Interim] Chief Diversity Officer, and schedule meetings and appointments with students, staff, faculty, the President, alumni, Board members, and external partners. The Executive Assistant will also: serve as the [Interim] Chief Diversity Officer’s primary point of contact for many internal and external constituents; interact on a regular basis with individuals and departments across the campus community, including the President, Provost, and other members of the President’s Senior Staff; and will administer all operating budgets and gifts under IDEA management. They will also be responsible for event planning and programmatic support for a range of IDEA-sponsored or co-sponsored events, programs, and projects.
HAVERFORD, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Otus Names Deepak Karandikar as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Otus, a leading student growth analytics platform for K-12 schools, announced the appointment of San Francisco-based Deepak Karandikar as its first Chief Executive Officer. Karandikar brings a wealth of experience to the company, having worked in the K-12 educational technology space for over 15 years.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Housing
wateronline.com

Seeq Appoints Dr. Lisa J. Graham As Chief Executive Officer And Announces Changes To Board of Directors

Graham brings more than 20 years of process industry experience, along with demonstrated success driving growth and innovation at Seeq. Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, announced today that the company’s board of directors has appointed former chief operating officer Dr. Lisa J. Graham, PE as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Former CEO and co-founder Steve Sliwa will remain at Seeq in an advisory role as vice chairman and co-founder. Seeq also appointed Ashley Kramer to the company’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
broadwaynews.com

Stephan Paridaen to become chief executive of PRG

Stephan Paridaen will assume the role of chief executive at Production Resource Group, the company announced Wednesday. Paridaen, who has been serving as PRG’s president and chief operations officer since 2010, takes over the role from Jere Harris. Harris, who is also the founder and chairman of the company, will transition to the new title of executive chairman and chief creative officer.
BUSINESS
perfumerflavorist.com

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients Names Jordi Ferre Chief Executive Officer

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, a “circular economy” producer of sustainable plant-based ingredients, announced the appointment of Jordi Ferre chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors. Alvinesa, operating for nearly 30 years, manufactures natural ingredients for use in the food and beverage, nutrition, cosmetics, animal nutrition and wine-making industries....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Board Of Directors Elects Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Alabama President And Chief Executive Officer Tim Vines As Chair

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) announced today that Tim Vines, president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, has been elected chair of the BCBSA Board of Directors. As chair, Vines will assume leadership of the governing...
POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy