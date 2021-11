ABOUT

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Central Track has developed a Teflon reputation as a collection of writers, photographers, designers, humorists and provocateurs that voraciously covers the rich cultural landscape of the Dallas region, while showcasing the wonderful diversity and fascinating blend of high- and low-brow aesthetics that this city so uniquely boasts in its music, food, drink, nightlife, fashion, arts and related realms.