Nov. 25—Manny Hidalgo had only one thought on his mind Thursday morning as he prepared to run in his first Greensburg Turkey Trot — proposing to his girlfriend. Hidalgo planned the surprise proposal for the end of the 5K race, when he got down on one knee to pop the question to his girlfriend of more than a year, Katelyn Bagley. Attending the Turkey Trot is an annual event for Bagley, 29, of Jeannette, and her family, Hidalgo said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO