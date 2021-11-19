ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok of Young Dolph hyping bakery where he was killed goes viral

By Bevan Hurley
 6 days ago

A TikTok of rapper Young Dolph buying cookies from the Memphis bakery where he was shot dead has gone viral.

The clip shows Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr, outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on 10 November, a week before he was killed when two masked gumen opened fire at the store.

It had been viewed nearly 8 million times in just 24 hours after it was posted on Thursday.

The clip was posted to the Makeda’s Instagram account a week before he died, and shows the 36-year-old hyping a chocolate chip cookie he had just purchased.

He says he always visits Makeda’s when he is in town, and someone off-camera can be heard telling him: “Be safe.”

Dolph was a hometown hero in Memphis and regularly promoted Black-owned businesses such as Makeda’s.

Memphis police are investigating his death, and on Thursday released images of two suspects and a car they were travelling in.

On Thursday, another man was shot near the bakery where a memorial for Dolph has been established.

Antwenette Johnson
4d ago

I just don't know what to say about some of these comments he was somebody father brother friend and no matter what he did in life his family still loved him and he didn't have to die the way that he did think about your own families when you be making these comments

Will
4d ago

Don't be surprised to read these inhumane comments. This is simply their nature. They simply don't fit in with Earth's human population.

Vicki Lynn-Maxwell
5d ago

RIP. seems like rappers aren't safe, for sure. praying for his significant other and children

