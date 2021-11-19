HOULTON, Maine — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Sunset Farm barn on Foxcroft Road as more than 50 beautifully decorated trees are on display for the 2021 Health Services Foundation’s Festival of Trees. “The generosity of the community never ceases to amaze me,” said...
The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees returns this holiday season at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Visitors can drop by from Nov. 26 through 28 to donate items for the toy drive. The traditional sale of more than 500 trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses decorated by local families, organizations and businesses to support children with disabilities will be conducted online.
The DNR encourages hunters to get their deer tested. A cycling event has grown and hopes to pull some of Santa's sleigh. The milder weather is due to a breezy southwest wind, which will likely have the biggest impact on the opener. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Deer hunting weekend. Updated: 9...
WAYNE, Neb. -- One college in northeast Nebraska is warming its campus with holiday spirit while helping those in need this winter. "It's just a good thing for the area youth who wouldn't normally have these things you know, basic necessitates, underwear, for Christmas," said John Munter, president of Pi Gamma Mu, the social sciences honor society at Wayne State College.
Spero Family Services is proud to host their 14th annual Festival of Trees and First Preview Party Gala, held at The Granada Theater in Mt. Vernon. This event features Christmas trees that have been beautifully decorated and donated by local individuals, surrounding businesses and school classrooms — all displayed throughout the entire event.
The “Festival of Trees” — the Defiance Area YMCA’s largest annual fundraiser — is continuing this week at the Defiance Eagles. Held every year since 2010, the event features fully decorated artificial Christmas trees which participants eventually will have the opportunity to purchase at auction. The trees and their decorations are made possible by a variety of sponsors, most of them local businesses.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation is bringing back the Festival of Trees, and this year, you can expect all sorts of holiday sights and sounds that will get you in a festive spirit. Foundation Executive Director Connie Chavez provides the details on this year’s Festival of Trees.
The public will be able to view the Jackson County History Center’s Festival of Trees on the first three weekends of December. Hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19 in the livery barn on the history center campus at 105 N. Sugar St., Brownstown.
The 3rd annual Festival of Trees Spectacular Party and Christmas Tree Auction is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3855 Main Street, adjacent to Sophie’s Day Spa. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.lakecountyhospice.org or calling (707) 263-6222. This event will feature over...
The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest brought holiday cheer to people in downtown Davenport on Saturday. The Festival of Trees Holiday Parade began 10 a.m. near the RiverCenter as part of the 2021 Festival of Trees event. New balloons such as Animal from the Muppets, the Cheshire Cat...
The entertainer schedule has been released for the 2021 Festival of Trees at the Bayfront Convention Center. Here is the official list of performers for the festival: Friday November 26th 8:30 a.m.- Eden Dolanc 10 a.m.- The Collective 11 a.m.- Paul Giannamore 1 p.m.- Jonathan Nolan 4 p.m.- Patterson School of Ballet 5 p.m.- The […]
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Riverlights in Wilmington is celebrating the holiday season with a Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees at Marina Village on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The neighborhood has partnered with Communities in Schools, Eden Village, paws4people, Cape Fear River Watch, and Honor Flight to decorate trees...
More than 60 unique and beautifully decorated Christmas trees will be on display at the annual Festival of Trees at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum. The annual festival returns for its 29th edition in the past 30 years,10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4-5 with a senior preview day 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3.
The Festival of Trees returns to the MassMutual Center Friday with a special thank you to veterans and first responders. Veterans, first responders and their families get free admissions to the Festival of Trees through a sponsorship from AT&T. “Supporting those who serve has always been a priority at AT&T....
You've heard of Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday, and Cyber Monday. The Rockpile Museum Store is participating in the nationwide Museum Store Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28. "We are thrilled to participate in this year's Museum Store Sunday event," said museum director Robert Henning. "If you have never been into our gift shop this is the time to check it out. We have a wide variety of Wyoming made products, books, children's education toys and games, soaps, jewelry, t-shirts, rocks, 2021 historical calendars, puppets, postcards, glass bottle coke products and more.”
Just as they have done for the past three decades, members of the Moose Lodge are hosting a Thanksgiving meal for those in the community. If you’re looking for a hot plate and a warm place to share thanks, the Moose Lodge will be serving free meals from 1-3 p.m. Thursday for anyone in the community.
ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford’s annual holiday tradition, the Festival of Lights, begins its 32nd year Friday night at Sinnissippi Park. Organizers say there are over 100 displays as part of this year’s show, including ten that are brand new. Others have been restrung to shine brighter than before. Visitors will also have a chance […]
Leif Welhaven and Stacy Dreessen join Hello Montana. The Family Tree Center’s annual Festival of Trees is December 2nd through 4th at Metra Park Pavilion. Stacy laid out the itinerary for the event as she invited the public. Leif is the emcee for the auction during the December 2nd Gala Dinner. He talked about how to bid at the event and online.
The Campbell County Recreation Center is asking people to spread the Christmas spirit with the kids in our community by becoming a Secret Santa sponsor. Secret Santa letters are now available at the Campbell County Recreation Center. To sponsor a child, stop by the Recreation Center and select the child...
