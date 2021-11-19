Festival of Trees returns

You've heard of Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday, and Cyber Monday. The Rockpile Museum Store is participating in the nationwide Museum Store Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28. "We are thrilled to participate in this year's Museum Store Sunday event," said museum director Robert Henning. "If you have never been into our gift shop this is the time to check it out. We have a wide variety of Wyoming made products, books, children's education toys and games, soaps, jewelry, t-shirts, rocks, 2021 historical calendars, puppets, postcards, glass bottle coke products and more.”

