Festival of Trees returns

By News Record Staff
Gillette News Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spirit of Christmas is once again in the air, especially at...

Gillette News Record

What's Ahead: Museum Store Sunday at the Rockpile Museum on Nov. 28

You've heard of Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday, and Cyber Monday. The Rockpile Museum Store is participating in the nationwide Museum Store Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28. "We are thrilled to participate in this year's Museum Store Sunday event," said museum director Robert Henning. "If you have never been into our gift shop this is the time to check it out. We have a wide variety of Wyoming made products, books, children's education toys and games, soaps, jewelry, t-shirts, rocks, 2021 historical calendars, puppets, postcards, glass bottle coke products and more.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Gillette News Record

Moose Lodge Thanksgiving returns in-person this year

Just as they have done for the past three decades, members of the Moose Lodge are hosting a Thanksgiving meal for those in the community. If you’re looking for a hot plate and a warm place to share thanks, the Moose Lodge will be serving free meals from 1-3 p.m. Thursday for anyone in the community.
SOCIETY
yourbigsky.com

Hello Montana – Family Tree Center, Festival of Trees

Leif Welhaven and Stacy Dreessen join Hello Montana. The Family Tree Center’s annual Festival of Trees is December 2nd through 4th at Metra Park Pavilion. Stacy laid out the itinerary for the event as she invited the public. Leif is the emcee for the auction during the December 2nd Gala Dinner. He talked about how to bid at the event and online.
MONTANA STATE
Gillette News Record

Senior menus

Monday: Salmon or crab cakes, breaded shrimp, rice, coleslaw, Oreo pudding. Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, green beans, pumpkin pie. Wednesday: Ham, scrambled eggs, potato cubes, French toast bake, juice. Thursday: Closed. Friday: Closed. ACTIVITIES. Sunday: Closed. Monday:  12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:30-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Gillette News Record

Secret Santa program looking for sponsors

The Campbell County Recreation Center is asking people to spread the Christmas spirit with the kids in our community by becoming a Secret Santa sponsor. Secret Santa letters are now available at the Campbell County Recreation Center. To sponsor a child, stop by the Recreation Center and select the child...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

