HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Five police officers have been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury for the death of a 24-year-old Fernando Rodriguez. Officers Robert Butera, Quinton Phillips, Mason Lewis, Marcus Stroud and Gregory Bowlden each face one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault. The charges stem from an incident in September of 2019 during which Rodriguez was allegedly pinned down on the ground while handcuffed. He died of asphyxiation from the pressure being applied to his body during the arrest.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO