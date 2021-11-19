ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bret Hart Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Joining WWE Soon After He Spoke To Vince McMahon About Him

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bret Hart saw potential in Steve Austin before he ever stepped foot in the WWE. After getting fired by WCW in 1995, Steve Austin joined Paul Heyman's ECW where he was allowed to heal his injuries, develop his mic skills, and vent about his former employer. A few months later, the...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Reveals What Vince McMahon Hated About The Shield

Jon Moxley spent years working as Dean Ambrose in WWE, and he immediately made a major impact when he joined the main roster as a member of The Shield. The trio were known for their riot gear that they used to wear, and they also tried to add masks to their look.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' next opponent could be...

Since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 Roman Reigns has totally changed his character by becoming the Tribal Chief as well as the main character of the Main Roster and the whole of WWE. Vince McMahon's company has bet firmly on Roman Reigns as the face of WWE, he has been like this in the past and it seems to be so for a long time to come.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says Vince McMahon Was Really High On Him

Over the last few years WWE has released quite a few Superstars, and fans were surprised back in July of 2017 when the company announced that Austin Aries had been let go. Aries had been working his way up the ladder in WWE, and it seemed like his future was bright, but his run with the company was cut short.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Ted Dibiase
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Says He Isn’t Looking To Sign With AEW, Comments On Vince McMahon

Ric Flair responded to the reaction he received about a recent post made involving AEW and CM Punk. Yesterday, Flair told AEW if they were looking for a big TV rating that he and CM Punk should get some microphone time together. “Never forget this moment. We can make history...
WWE
ComicBook

Vince McMahon Stopped Randy Orton From Riding a Camel at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia featured a surprising amount of camels last month. First, there were camels spread out around the entrance ramp throughout the show. Then, Riddle decided to ride down to the ring on one when RK-Bro defended their tag titles against AJ Styles and Omos. Riddle then confirmed in an interview with Metro this week that Randy Orton also wanted to ride a camel, but that idea was shot down by Vince McMahon.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ecw
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman On How He Won Over Vince McMahon Sr.

During a recent interview with Squared Circle Pit, “special counsel” to the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, looked back at the origins of his career with WWE. Heyman, a staple to the company for decades now, noted how he first met Vince McMahon Sr. by showing him some photographs he took.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Thanks Vince McMahon For Teaching Him How To Cut A Great Promo

GCW star Matt Cardona took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of him thanking WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for teaching him the art of cutting a promo. Cardona thanked his former boss while addressing fans at the GCW Evil Deeds pay-per-view event this past Friday. The former WWE Superstar shared a video of the promo with the following caption:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Watch: Vince McMahon Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance during the kickoff show for Survivor Series on Sunday night. Shortly before the pay-per-view began, McMahon arrived riding in the back of a limousine and popped out holding a golden egg. The prop was a nod to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent Netflix film Red Notice, which centered around trying to steal three incredibly valuable golden eggs just like the one McMahon was holding. Red Notice is also one of the sponsor's for tonight's show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On Forcing Vince McMahon To Change

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the thing he’s most proud of during his time in the wrestling business. The former WCW President talked about Vince McMahon’s heel persona and how he was originally the one who created the evil boss in WCW. Bischoff mentioned how he felt that WWE copied a lot of WCW’s stories and how enjoyed forcing Vince to change his mindset.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Bret Hart Spotted With Top AEW Stars

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker Sunday shared a photo of her with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Kenny Omega. In her caption, as seen below, Baker referred to Omega as “the best there is,” Hart as “the best there was” and herself as “the best there ever will be.”
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Hart on Vince McMahon Giving Him His Megaphone, Creating Shawn Michaels’ Music, WrestleMania 38 Festivities

This week marked the ticket on-sale festivities for the upcoming mega event, WrestleMania 38 – the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history. Fans got the chance to take part in in the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party that was held at the AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10. One of the special guests this week was WWE Hall of Famer and legendary manager, “The Mouth of the South,” Jimmy Hart. Earlier this week, 411mania had the chance to chat with Hart for an exclusive interview to talk about the historic event, where he hoped to finally get a picture taken with The Undertaker for the first time in his career.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Undertaker Predicts How Vince McMahon Would Have Reacted Had He Tried To Compete In MMA

During it, he was asked about whether he ever considered making the move to MMA considering how big of a fan he is. “It was probably 15 years ago, maybe more,” Undertaker said. “UFC was really coming along, and I’ve always liked tests, testing myself in one way or another. I boxed a little coming up as a kid in my late teens but I think if I had had any kind of wrestling pedigree, I might have just tried to dip my toe in there. My love has always been for the WWE and what we do. I just thoroughly enjoy what we do. Occasionally, you want to test the waters and see how you match up with people’s different genres and sports. That was probably the biggest reason why I didn’t, and probably Vince would’ve had a coronary. He would’ve said, ‘You want to do what?’ He would’ve probably balked at the idea, but I think if I had a stronger amateur wrestling background, I might have tested the waters.”
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Hart On What Iconic Part Of His Gimmick Was Vince McMahon’s Idea

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently spoke to Caleb Beames of KTRE9 ahead of WrestleMania 38 tickets being on sale this week. Hart recalled his experience at WrestleMania I, discussing if he expected WrestleMania to blow up like it did and become WWE’s largest event. “I didn’t know what...
WWE
PWMania

Speculation On Vince McMahon Feeling Many WWE Supertars Are Overpaid

It was speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels like many of the WWE talents are overpaid. Dave Meltzer indicated that WWE talents are underpaid as only around 8% of WWE’s total revenue is paid to the wrestlers. It was noted that...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy