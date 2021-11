The Chicago Bears have some hot seats in the organization, but there’s still time to cool them off before heads roll in the offseason. The Chicago Bears have reached their bye week sitting at 3-6 and third place in the NFC North. Although they are technically in the thick of a playoff birth with an extra wild-card spot up for grabs, they are just as close to being a bottom feeder in the NFL. Although the defense is in the top half of the league, the Bears’ offense is second-worst in total offense, third-worst in points per game, and dead last in passing, It’s blatantly obvious that if things don’t change, there is no way things can stay the same going into 2022.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO