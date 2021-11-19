ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Patrick Felts
90min
90min
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs are set to kick off on Saturday afternoon as the seventh seed New York Red Bulls head south to Philadelphia for the first match of the postseason. After a tumultuous regular season, RBNY are back in the postseason for the 12th consecutive time, while Philadelphia comfortably...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Kyle Duncan set to leave New York Red Bulls for KV Oostende this winter

New York Red Bulls right-back Kyle Duncan is close to joining Belgian side KV Oostende this winter when his contract expires, according to reporters. Duncan has been one of the Red Bulls' best players this season and certainly has a case to be 2021's best right-back in MLS. The 24-year-old...
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs after another strong regular season. Winners of last year's Supporters' Shield, Jim Curtin's side finished second in the East and this time around will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. Though they'll be hoping to go at least one better in the Playoffs after being dumped out in Round One last time.
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: New York Red Bulls

For the 12th year in a row, the New York Red Bulls are in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Though they've suffered their fair share of knockout heartbreak, the Red Bulls are regular-season experts. In all honesty, the Playoffs just wouldn't be the same without their unique, chaotic brand of pressing soccer.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

New York Red Bulls – Philadelphia Union Match Picked Up Regionally by MSG Networks

HARRISON, N.J. (November 16, 2021) – Saturday’s Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff Eastern Conference Round One match between the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls and second-seeded Philadelphia Union has been picked up regionally by MSG Networks. MSG+ will have pregame coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET, with kickoff at Subaru Park scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
phillysoccerpage.net

Match analysis: Philadelphia Union 1–0 New York Red Bull (AET)

With tickets from a friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend, I was able to attend this match in person, my first since 2019. It was an incredible experience, shared with many of you, I’m sure. Complicating my role as match analyzer, the seats were field level. While I highly recommend going to a game at field level if you ever get the chance—it’s such a fun experience to be so close to the players, with nothing between you and the action—it made observing the shapes of the teams difficult, as well as understanding how off-ball movement was developing. I intended to watch the match again, but because it was carried on Univision, I haven’t been able to figure out how to do that. Luckily for me (though apparently not so much for viewers at home—the official highlights skip from Alvas Powell’s chance in the 7th minute to Kacper Przybyłko’s miss in the 82nd), the match was not very complicated from a tactical point of view, and the way it played out can be easily understood.
MLS
90min

LA Galaxy 3-3 Minnesota United player ratings: Chicharito masterclass not enough for Playoff qualification

Minnesota United booked their place in the MLS Cup Playoffs with a dramatic Decision Day draw against the LA Galaxy, who see their season come to an end as a result. Minnesota first scored as Adrien Hunou finished off a sweeping counter-attack. The Loons then doubled the lead as Robin Lod popped up at the back post to profit from some messy LA defending from a corner.
MLS
90min

Ronny Deila hails MLS Golden Boot contender Valentin Castellanos

New York City FC head coach Ronny Deila hailed striker Valentin Castellanos for his impressive contributions during the 2021 Major League Soccer campaign. The Argentine striker is currently leading the race to win the MLS Golden Boot, a trophy awarded to the league’s regular-season leading scorer. Castellanos has recorded 18...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Curtin
90min

Chicharito insists LA Galaxy are in a 'beautiful position' on MLS Decision Day

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has described LA Galaxy's Decision Day position as 'beautiful' as they prepare to host Minnesota United. The Galaxy are seventh in the Western Conference on 47 points, with a win over the Loons enough to secure passage into the MLS Cup Playoffs. But failure to pick up three points would leave the door open to Real Salt Lake and LAFC below them, with both teams able to leapfrog Greg Vanney's men in the table with victories of their own.
MLS
90min

Matt Turner says Supporters' Shield is a 'great trophy' & talks up NE Revs' season

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner believes the Supporters' Shield is a "great trophy" for MLS teams to win. In a league known for its parity with little often separating the top sides from those at the bottom, the Revs have blown away everything before them this season, winning the Shield with a regular-season points record.
MLS
90min

The best players of MLS Decision Day - ranked

Decision Day is done and the MLS Cup Playoffs are right around the corner. With so much on the line on the final day of the regular season, big players need to come up with big moments. And on Sunday, we saw just that. The focus is understandably going to...
MLS
90min

2021 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule announced

The schedule for the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs is set. After arguably the most intense and dramatic Decision Day in history, 27 became 14. The likes of the LA Galaxy, LAFC, DC United, CF Montreal, and reigning champions Columbus Crew all missed out, with Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United and Orlando City confirming their place at the death.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup Playoffs#Philadelphia Union#Univision#Tudn#Phl17#The Red Bulls#Philly
90min

Oscar Pareja declares Orlando City ready for 'Playoff time'

Oscar Pareja has declared his Orlando City side ready for 'Playoff time'. The Lions beat CF Montreal 2-0 on Decision Day to punch their ticket in the post season, with an away clash at Nashville set in the first round. Sunday's result marked the end of a tough process to...
MLS
90min

Gustavo Bou signs New England Revolution contract extension through 2023

The New England Revolution have announced a two-year contract extension for Gustavo Bou through the 2023 season. The 31-year-old will continue to occupy a Designated Player and international roster slot. The Argentine forward has been a key player for the Revs since joining from Liga MX side Tijuana in 2019...
MLS
90min

Thiago Almada: What to expect from the Atlanta United target

Atlanta United look set to make another big statement in the transfer market with the signing of Argentine sensation Thiago Almada. Linked to Manchester United just over a year ago, Almada would represent a great pick-up for the Five Stripes, who have placed a lot of faith in South American talent since their inaugural 2017 campaign.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps confident after 'miracle' qualification to MLS playoffs

Vancouver Whitecaps interim head coach Vanni Sartini did not mince words after his team clinched a playoff spot following a 1-1 tie with Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders. “I’m so honored and proud to be your coach,” Sartini told his team postgame. "Portland, Salt Lake, they can send us to the moon! F—k it, we’re in the F—ing playoffs!"
MLS
90min

Chris Wondolowski retires as Major League Soccer's leading goalscorer

San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski announced his retirement from Major League Soccer following his side's 1-0 Decision Day victory against FC Dallas on Sunday. The 2021 campaign marked his 17th season playing in MLS and Wondolowski registered the game’s only goal - his 171st in the competition. He recorded...
MLS
90min

90min

11
Followers
795
Post
850
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy