Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing Jets on Friday

VANCOUVER — Paul Maurice, still buzzing from his team’s intense battle with the Edmonton Oilers as he met the media post-game on Thursday night, essentially foretold what was to come 24 hours later when the team took to the ice against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Story continues below.
The Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4) visit the Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2) Friday at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jets vs. Canucks odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Jets were dumped 2-1 in a shootout Thursday...
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
Playing on the eve of Thanksgiving has been a tradition for the Detroit Red Wings since the franchise's first year in the NHL.
Then known as the Detroit Cougars, they hosted the Chicago Black Hawks — the spelling was changed to Blackhawks in 1986 — on Nov. 24, 1926, and won, 1-0. Back then, the holiday...
The Golden Knights look to stay hot heading into Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Golden Knights fans. The puck is set to drop at T-Mobile Arena tonight at 7:00 pm PT. The Golden Knights (8-6-0) face the visiting Vancouver Canucks (5-7-2) in a Western Conference matchup that is set...
Vera-Tucker (toe) is active to face the Bills on Sunday. Vera-Tucker was dealing with a toe injury earlier this week, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and that was enough to garner him active status. He's expected to feature as the starting left guard.
LAS VEGAS – Will it be a statement or a confession tonight for the Vancouver Canucks?. Fourteen games into their National Hockey League season, the answer to this question seems as difficult to predict as red or black on the roulette wheel after the Canucks were alarmingly bad in Thursday’s 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for two important games in mid-November against the Winnipeg Jets. On Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 18, the Oilers and Jets will play a home and home two-game “Statement Series.” Players and coaches might downplay this upcoming two-game stint, but you have to believe the Oilers have had these two dates circled on their calendars for a while.
(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers.
Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus.
Alex Newhook of...
Comrie will protect the road goal Friday versus the Canucks, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Comrie will make his fifth appearance of the year, playing in the second half of a back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck took a shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Comrie has yielded just eight goals on 108 shots for a .926 save percentage so far, and he'll face a Canucks team that has struggled to find consistency in recent games.
VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a two-game road trip tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks. The Jets are not expected to hold a morning skate after playing last night in Edmonton. Head coach Paul Maurice announced after the 201 shootout loss to the Oilers that Eric Comrie willl get the start in goal against the Canucks.
Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4, third in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2, fifth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Vancouver. He's fifth in the NHL with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and recording nine assists. The Canucks are 3-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver...
The Vancouver Canucks are having a rough week. They lost five straight games and the pressure continues to grow. With the fans starting the #FireBenning and #SellTheTeam chants on Wednesday in the loss to the Colorado Avalanche, more was expected especially if the Canucks lost. They did happen according to Youtuber and Canucks superfan Clay Imoo but they weren’t heard on the TV broadcast.
Myers notched an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets. Myers set up defense partner Kyle Burroughs for a tally at 3:12 of the second period. The 31-year-old Myers has collected six assists, 26 shots on net, 29 blocks, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests. Head coach Travis Green's shuffling of his defense units led to Myers playing on the third pairing, but he still saw 21:22 of ice time in Friday's contest.
It’s day 2737 under Jim Benning. Things are getting bad. Even Jimbo said, “We are all searching for answers.....and a beer.” I might be paraphrasing. Somewhere the penalty kill is hiding from the team along with other coaching strategies. The Canucks have to play Winnipeg tonight. The Canucks don’t do...
VANCOUVER - Paul Maurice mentioned on Thursday night that Friday's tilt with the Vancouver Canucks would be a big test for the Winnipeg Jets. It was their third game in four nights, the second half of a back-to-back, and coming off two spirited games against the Edmonton Oilers. Even with...
There was entirely too much offense from the Buffalo Sabres to open this game. Two shots in the first minute. Disgusting. The Sabres also play some good defense? They crowd the crease and lie down to block a shot, and they stop David Kämpf from taking a shot but he gets the tip of his stick and slightly nudges the puck, and it slowly slides through the defenders, under Aaron Dell, and just over the line into the net. It’s amazing.
Comments / 0