Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing Jets on Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Demko was the first goalie off at morning skate and is expected to start...

www.cbssports.com

kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks snap five-game losing skid with 3-2 win over Jets

VANCOUVER — Paul Maurice, still buzzing from his team’s intense battle with the Edmonton Oilers as he met the media post-game on Thursday night, essentially foretold what was to come 24 hours later when the team took to the ice against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Story continues below.
NHL
Thatcher Demko
Off the Strip

Golden Knights Face Off With Vancouver Canucks Saturday Night

The Golden Knights look to stay hot heading into Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Golden Knights fans. The puck is set to drop at T-Mobile Arena tonight at 7:00 pm PT. The Golden Knights (8-6-0) face the visiting Vancouver Canucks (5-7-2) in a Western Conference matchup that is set...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Active to face Buffalo

Vera-Tucker (toe) is active to face the Bills on Sunday. Vera-Tucker was dealing with a toe injury earlier this week, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and that was enough to garner him active status. He's expected to feature as the starting left guard.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Sure, it's early, but Vancouver Canucks face crucial test in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Will it be a statement or a confession tonight for the Vancouver Canucks?. Fourteen games into their National Hockey League season, the answer to this question seems as difficult to predict as red or black on the roulette wheel after the Canucks were alarmingly bad in Thursday’s 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Face Early Season Test Against Jets

The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for two important games in mid-November against the Winnipeg Jets. On Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 18, the Oilers and Jets will play a home and home two-game “Statement Series.” Players and coaches might downplay this upcoming two-game stint, but you have to believe the Oilers have had these two dates circled on their calendars for a while.
NHL
#Canucks#Jets#Winnipeg#Athletic Vancouver
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Eric Comrie: Will start Friday

Comrie will protect the road goal Friday versus the Canucks, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Comrie will make his fifth appearance of the year, playing in the second half of a back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck took a shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Comrie has yielded just eight goals on 108 shots for a .926 save percentage so far, and he'll face a Canucks team that has struggled to find consistency in recent games.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a two-game road trip tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks. The Jets are not expected to hold a morning skate after playing last night in Edmonton. Head coach Paul Maurice announced after the 201 shootout loss to the Oilers that Eric Comrie willl get the start in goal against the Canucks.
NHL
FOX Sports

Connor and the Jets visit the Canucks

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4, third in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2, fifth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Vancouver. He's fifth in the NHL with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and recording nine assists. The Canucks are 3-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver, CA
Sports
FanSided

Canucks: Three takeaways from tight 3-2 win over the Jets

The Vancouver Canucks are having a rough week. They lost five straight games and the pressure continues to grow. With the fans starting the #FireBenning and #SellTheTeam chants on Wednesday in the loss to the Colorado Avalanche, more was expected especially if the Canucks lost. They did happen according to Youtuber and Canucks superfan Clay Imoo but they weren’t heard on the TV broadcast.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Posts assist Friday

Myers notched an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets. Myers set up defense partner Kyle Burroughs for a tally at 3:12 of the second period. The 31-year-old Myers has collected six assists, 26 shots on net, 29 blocks, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests. Head coach Travis Green's shuffling of his defense units led to Myers playing on the third pairing, but he still saw 21:22 of ice time in Friday's contest.
NHL
chatsports.com

Gamethread #18: Canucks vs Jets

It’s day 2737 under Jim Benning. Things are getting bad. Even Jimbo said, “We are all searching for answers.....and a beer.” I might be paraphrasing. Somewhere the penalty kill is hiding from the team along with other coaching strategies. The Canucks have to play Winnipeg tonight. The Canucks don’t do...
NHL
NHL

Jets come up short against Canucks

VANCOUVER - Paul Maurice mentioned on Thursday night that Friday's tilt with the Vancouver Canucks would be a big test for the Winnipeg Jets. It was their third game in four nights, the second half of a back-to-back, and coming off two spirited games against the Edmonton Oilers. Even with...
NHL
chatsports.com

Leafs win 5-4, but got outplayed by the Sabres

There was entirely too much offense from the Buffalo Sabres to open this game. Two shots in the first minute. Disgusting. The Sabres also play some good defense? They crowd the crease and lie down to block a shot, and they stop David Kämpf from taking a shot but he gets the tip of his stick and slightly nudges the puck, and it slowly slides through the defenders, under Aaron Dell, and just over the line into the net. It’s amazing.
NHL

