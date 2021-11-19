Review of Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields

The rich seafood chowder with lobster recipe — one of six “chowdahs” on the menu at Newick's Lobster House — is such a hit that it has to be made off-site. Already a successful lobsterman at 18, Jack Newick began buying up land around Dover Point, piece by piece, in the 1940s. More than six decades later, his one-time lobster shack, Newick’s Lobster House, is now a seafood beacon, accommodating up to 600 people at a time and promising a romantic sunset from just about any seat in the house. People make the trek from far south and west to crack open a steamed lobster or gobble up the excellent fried seafood. But the rich seafood chowder — one of six “chowdahs” on the menu — is such a hit that it has to be made off-site. You can get your chowder the “original” way, teeming with bay scallops, shrimp, clams, and haddock — but insiders know to ask for added lobster, which turns this chowder into something like a seafood tour de force.

DOVER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO