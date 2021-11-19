Police 'lasso' loose pig in Ohio neighborhood

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio shared body camera footage of an officer using a pet leash to "lasso" a pig found running loose through a neighborhood.

The Cincinnati Police Department said Officers Grant Perry and Roland Pansch were dispatched Thursday on a report of a loose pig running through the a neighborhood in the Bond Hill area.

The department tweeted body camera footage showing Perry distracting the pig with an apple while Pansch used a pet leash to lasso the animal.

"It's not everyday we have to 'lasso' a loose pig while on patrol," the department tweeted.

Witnesses told police the pig appeared to have been intentionally abandoned by someone who took the animal out of their car and drove away from the scene.

Police took the pig, dubbed Oinker, to Animal CARE, where staff told officers they were familiar with the animal.