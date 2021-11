After the Qualifying session on Day 1 of Brazilian GP, the entire attention of race fans was on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Now after FP2, it seems like the committee has decided to let go of the ace Dutchman without a grid penalty. The Dutchman touched the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton after qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Although this is against the rules, the stewards eventually decided to do nothing other than to hand him a fine of €50,000.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO