Angelo Ogbonna: West Ham defender set to miss the rest of the season

Kentucky Wildcats guard CJ Fredrick will have surgery on his injured hamstring and likely miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, UK announced Saturday. “I really hate this for CJ,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a press release. “He worked so hard for us this summer and made such a positive impact on our team and our culture. He has been an unbelievable teammate. CJ has a bright future ahead of him, and after being evaluated by our medial staff and specialists, it was clear the best thing for CJ was to get this surgery done now and get him back on a path to getting back on the court at 100%. He’s been great throughout this whole thing and is already itching to get this process going so he can get back to doing what he loves to do.”

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO