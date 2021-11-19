ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada's short-term PCR test requirement to be dropped Nov. 30

By News Report
suncommunitynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. | On Nov. 30, Canada will officially drop the testing requirement for Canadians returning from travel to the United States for less than 72 hours. The United States...

suncommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada to drop PCR COVID-19 test for some returning travelers -source

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada is set to announce on Friday that it is no longer obliging Canadian travelers returning from short foreign trips to take expensive molecular COVID-19 tests, a government source said on Wednesday. The travel industry complains that the requirement to take PCR (polymerase chain reaction)...
BUSINESS
minnesota93.com

Klobuchar, colleagues ask Canada for parity in COVID testing requirements for vaccinated visitors

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and two Republican colleagues are asking the Canadian government for parity in COVID testing requirements for fully vaccinated people entering that nation:. Klobuchar and fellow senators say Canada’s requirement that travelers present a negative molecular coronavirus test before arrival may deter individuals from...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wxxinews.org

PCR COVID test to be eliminated for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Travel across the U.S.-Canadian border may be further eased as early as Thursday. That's from Rep. Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) after a meeting Wednesday between members of Congress and a group of Canadian officials led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The prime minister is in Washington, DC for the what is...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

On electric cars, President Biden should meet Mexico and Canada halfway

Between 2017 and 2021, President Donald Trump’s policy toward the United States’ next-door neighbors, Mexico and Canada, careened between gratuitous antagonism and constructive engagement. Mr. Trump slapped tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum, and even engaged in personal sniping with the latter country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau. At the same time, he managed to renegotiate a long-standing trilateral free-trade agreement, leaving it mostly intact despite having campaigned against it as “perhaps the worst trade deal ever made.” So, President Biden was well advised to stabilize North American diplomacy, which he did by inviting Mr. Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Washington this week. The North American Leaders’ Summit resumed what had been a regular series of meetings from 2005 until the Trump presidency, during which there were none.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Pcr Test#Canadians#American
WTNH

New virus variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. Medical experts, including the World Health Organization, warned against any overreaction before the variant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
TheConversationAU

Divided and paralysed, can the WTO negotiate a pandemic recovery plan that is fair for all?

Hard on the heels of the political deal-making by major powers and corporate lobbyists at the COP26 climate conference, similar manoeuvres are shaping the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), scheduled to begin on November 30 in Geneva. The decision to hold an in-person negotiating conference of ministers from 164 countries in the midst of a pandemic, and as Europe undergoes another surge, is controversial. Aside from concerns about safety, there are serious questions about the legitimacy of decisions that will be made under these conditions, including the expected absence of a number of trade ministers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy