Valley Por Vida – Charlie Clark “Cansgiving” fundraiser for Thanksgiving

By First Tech Federal Credit Union
 7 days ago

smokeybarn.com

Thanksgiving Community Meals, Turkey Shoots & The Classic TV Special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Holidays are just around the corner and there are multiple Community Thanksgiving meals planned in Robertson County this year. Here, is where to find them…In addition, United Way in partnership with Electrolux and the United Ministries Food Bank are providing, Give Thanks Meal Kits for area families.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Black Mountain News

Valley Rewind: Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! In this photograph from the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center’s Martha Davis scrapbook, a group of people smile for the camera on a snowy Thanksgiving in 1912. This month, the museum is celebrating the fall harvest and home-cooked meals by sharing local recipes collected by Mrs. Ruby...
SWANNANOA, NC
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

River Valley Veterans Thanksgiving Giveaway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Several elected officials came out Saturday morning to help the River Valley Regional Food Bank with its Veterans Thanksgiving Giveaway.  The director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank says the veteran’s thanksgiving giveaway is a yearly event they host, but they were able to 1,600 people this year.   “It’s amazing; […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WHSV

First responders celebrate Thanksgiving in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For many, Thanksgiving is a chance to spend time with loved ones. However, first responders remain hard at work to keep the community safe during the holiday. On Thursday, first responders gathered with their families at Fire Station One to share a meal with loved ones...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIII TV3

Vattmann church hosts Thanksgiving fundraiser in the spirit of giving

RIVIERA, Texas — Thanksgiving has been an extra special day for around 107 years for the residents of Vattmann. The small community is about 30 minutes south of Kingsville and the Our Lady of Consolation Church located there hosts a Thanksgiving lunch and festival. It serves as the main fundraiser for the church. It’s something residents have done since 1913. The huge event is expected to attract nearly 2000 people.
KINGSVILLE, TX

