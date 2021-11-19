ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Honey Locust Bean Stew

By Davi Ottenheimer
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I grew up on the American prairie there were edible plants everywhere. However, there also was a trend among ranchers and farmers (driven by overly technology-focused agriculture investors — like what Bill Gates is doing today) to see only the worst of native species instead of the best....

Comments / 0

Leader-Telegram

American Honey Queen visits Marshfield in national campaign

MARSHFIELD — The American Honey Queen made an appearance in Marshfield to start November, marking another stop in a nationwide campaign to champion the cause of bees and beekeepers. Needless to say, bees are important. The role these striped insects play in agriculture can’t be understated. Honey alone stands as...
MARSHFIELD, WI
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
studyfinds.org

Radioactive particles from Cold War-era nuclear tests found in American honey

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — During the Cold War, the United States and Russia regularly tested atom bombs throughout the mid-to-late 20th century. Now, a recent study finds the radioactive particles of those nuclear experiments are still present today — and they’re in the food that Americans eat, including honey. What began...
SCIENCE
theloopnewspaper.com

Spice and Honey Turkey Glaze

• 1 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped or (1 tsp dried) • 1/2 cup Dijon mustard (or other favorite) will adhere. Mix glaze ingredients and brush on turkey. Baste occasionally during roasting. Cook your turkey at the appropriate temperature and timing for the size of your bird. Check with meat thermometer for doneness (I prefer 180° degrees).
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Green Beans

Del Monte's canned green beans are now the first in the industry that can boast being Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association. The Del Monte Blue Lake Petite Cut and Blue Lake Farmhouse Cut Green Beans are made wth upcycled and sustainably grown green beans sourced from Wisconsin and Illinois.
AGRICULTURE
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

The New Covid ‘Omicron’ Variant Has the Globe Freaking Out

Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines. The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know: What’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
CNN

Rare Roman mosaic found on farm in 'remarkable' discovery

A rare Roman mosaic has been unearthed on a British farm in a "remarkable" discovery. Historic England, a public body that looks after the country's historic environment, said it is the first time the mosaic -- found in Rutland, East Midlands -- has been uncovered in 1,600 years. The Roman...
SCIENCE

