American Honey Locust Bean Stew

When I grew up on the American prairie there were edible plants everywhere. However, there also was a trend among ranchers and farmers (driven by overly technology-focused agriculture investors — like what Bill Gates is doing today) to see only the worst of native species instead of the best....
MARSHFIELD — The American Honey Queen made an appearance in Marshfield to start November, marking another stop in a nationwide campaign to champion the cause of bees and beekeepers. Needless to say, bees are important. The role these striped insects play in agriculture can’t be understated. Honey alone stands as...
PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
The first tracings of dinosaurs in Missouri were found in the 1940s on the Chronister family’s property when they were digging a well. In October, nearly 60 years later, another set of fossils from the same species were uncovered about 50 feet (15 meters) away. After comparing and matching the...
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — During the Cold War, the United States and Russia regularly tested atom bombs throughout the mid-to-late 20th century. Now, a recent study finds the radioactive particles of those nuclear experiments are still present today — and they’re in the food that Americans eat, including honey. What began...
• 1 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped or (1 tsp dried) • 1/2 cup Dijon mustard (or other favorite) will adhere. Mix glaze ingredients and brush on turkey. Baste occasionally during roasting. Cook your turkey at the appropriate temperature and timing for the size of your bird. Check with meat thermometer for doneness (I prefer 180° degrees).
Del Monte's canned green beans are now the first in the industry that can boast being Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association. The Del Monte Blue Lake Petite Cut and Blue Lake Farmhouse Cut Green Beans are made wth upcycled and sustainably grown green beans sourced from Wisconsin and Illinois.
Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand.
The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded.
"We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
What's
At least 5 workers at a Chipotle in Austin, Texas, gave up on their jobs at the end of a shift after working under “impossible” conditions. The group of five Chipotle employees who quit their jobs included a Chipotle general manager and a kitchen manager, according to Insider.
KLM592 took off on time from Johannesburg (JNB) last night, but during the flight Europe went into “variant panic.” When the Boeing 777-300ER landed in Amsterdam (AMS), Dutch officials did not know what to do with the passengers onboard…so they let them sit. For hours. And hours. KLM Flight From...
It was three weeks ago today (November 5) when fans were caught in a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. The death toll is now ten and scores more are still nursing injuries. Plenty of lawsuits have already been filed (look here, here, and here for examples; the...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
A rare Roman mosaic has been unearthed on a British farm in a "remarkable" discovery. Historic England, a public body that looks after the country's historic environment, said it is the first time the mosaic -- found in Rutland, East Midlands -- has been uncovered in 1,600 years. The Roman...
From underground, the flanged, fluted flaps of new honey fungus mushrooms haul themselves into the light. The older ones are slick with a strange grease, mottling and sagging towards decay from the first golden moment of their appearance. The mushrooms have surfaced to breathe their spores into the air. Their...
