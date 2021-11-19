Church’s Chicken Brings New Look to Highland Park

Plano’s new rule opened the door to plenty of fresh poultry, like these two. Some of our coworkers were a little surprised, sure. I guess not too many chickens move from Oak Cliff to Plano. So I get it on one level. But they have this notion of what Plano is like even though they’ve never been here. They’re just parroting stereotypes. No disrespect to parrots. I didn’t mean anything by that. Gotta be careful what you say these days, you know? I said something the other day on a Zoom meeting about someone having an albatross around their neck, and you wouldn’t believe how I got my leg chewed off. Mind you, these weren’t albatrosses that got all offended. I know some albatrosses. “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”? They’re just happy that Coleridge gave them a mention. No, it was starlings. Of course. A murmuration of woke starlings.

