Today is Rule 5 deadline day

My ideas are my ideas, which doesn’t make them accurate. Or popular. On the evening the Mesa Solar Sox won the AFL title, I got into a spirited discussion (with people wiser than I am) with how much I dislike the term “ceiling,” which is one of those terms that quite a few people think is universally understood and agreed upon. However, since I disagree with the definition, I run away from the term like it’s poison ivy. (I don’t want to be the one to tell James Triantos or Cristian Hernandez what the best realistic result is they can get from their career is. I’ll let their commitment, health, and professionalism do that.) Along the way, I come up with some really screwy ideas I endorse.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO