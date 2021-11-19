ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is Rule 5 deadline day

By Tim Huwe
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, the deadline to decide on adding players to the roster in advance of the Rule 5 Draft is November 20. Due to the calendar, the deadline this year is November 19, MLB wanting to keep it on a weekday. By 5 p.m. CT today, eligible players not added...

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks has the stuff

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We’re going to have a lockout. Oh yay. But it’s no surprise that the owners are...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Guardians DFA’d J.C. Mejia. The Cubs should claim him on waivers.

My ideas are my ideas, which doesn’t make them accurate. Or popular. On the evening the Mesa Solar Sox won the AFL title, I got into a spirited discussion (with people wiser than I am) with how much I dislike the term “ceiling,” which is one of those terms that quite a few people think is universally understood and agreed upon. However, since I disagree with the definition, I run away from the term like it’s poison ivy. (I don’t want to be the one to tell James Triantos or Cristian Hernandez what the best realistic result is they can get from their career is. I’ll let their commitment, health, and professionalism do that.) Along the way, I come up with some really screwy ideas I endorse.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Early bleachers edition

There’s no clock on the Wrigley Field scoreboard. There’s only one score listed, and the famous ivy has only begun to grow. That makes this one pretty easy. The clock was added in 1941, and with the ivy barely creeping above the ground as it was beginning to grow its way up the brick wall, this has to be from 1937 or 1938.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Arizona Fall League: Mesa Solar Sox 2021 season recap

The 2021 Arizona Fall League ended on Saturday and as anyone who was on this site over the weekend knows, the Mesa Solar Sox brought home their first AFL title since 2016 and only their third title this century. The Solar Sox were only 15-13 in the regular fall season, but that was enough to win the East Division and they won the one game that really counted at the end.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' ninth-inning home runs, 1901-2021

I recently wrote that the Cubs have hit back-to-back home runs to win a game only twice in the entire Modern Era. The first time was on April 16, 2004, when Sammy Sosa and Moises Alou homered to beat the Reds, 11-10. The second was on July 26, 2018, when...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs Prospect Perspective: Bryce Ball

Sometimes, all that matter are the facts. Other times, the premise of a timeline becomes really important. Not always, but sometimes. When a timeline becomes important, it’s very important. Imagine a child who loves fire trucks. More fire trucks. Bigger fire trucks. Then, suddenly, he’s over them, and he’s now into something entirely different. The birthday gift of a fire truck when that has become passé might still be enjoyed. However, the gift is past its “best by” date, and could be a hint that the old standards will always apply, when sometimes they won’t. A look at Bryce Ball’s acquisition is best looked at using a timeline.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs Wrigley Field game times through history, updated

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an update to my article published in July 2013 and an update to that article published in November 2019 which chronicled Cubs scheduled game times through all of Wrigley Field’s history dating back to 1916, when the Cubs first moved to the corner of Clark & Addison. In this update I’ve added the times in 2020 and 2021, and added some further notes.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks stops short

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Jose Quintana is a Pirate. Kyle Ryan is a Cardinal. The Cubs have added an outfielder,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs Prospect Perspective: Michael McAvene

I enjoy music reaction videos. Not all of them, mind you. I enjoy watching people enjoying music that I happen to enjoy, already. When I know the hook is coming in the track, I get to see the look in a music-lover’s eyes when “it” happens. I have a few artists (on the music and reaction angle) that I enjoy in these sorts of situations. While music reaction videos have nothing directly to do with relief pitchers developing, this still serves as my entry to my Michael McAvene prospect perspective.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs Prospect Perspective: Zachary Leigh

Right-handed pitcher. Born November 14, 1997. Kingwood, Texas. Cubs draft pick (16th Round), Texas State University (San Marcos). If you’ve read a few of these, you know my default. Whether a player in the MLB DFA portal or a recent acquisition by the Cubs in any form or fashion, a new or somewhat unfamiliar name leads to a sprint to Baseball Reference. When I heard the Cubs selected Leigh, I looked, and... I didn’t expect that. I don’t know what I was expecting, but it wasn’t that.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs should sign Clint Frazier

Clint Frazier was Cleveland’s No. 1 pick (fifth overall) out of high school in Georgia in 2013. He was traded to the Yankees in 2016 as part of the Andrew Miller deal and made his MLB debut for the Yankees the following year. And then the concussions started. Here’s a...
Sports
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs who died young

I began to follow baseball regularly in 1961, attracted by the race between teammates Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle of the Yankees to break Babe Ruth's record of 60 home runs in a season. I vividly recall where I was when I heard that Maris had hit his 61st in...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks serves turkeys

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. The Cubs are going to be buying from the scrap heap, it looks like. Players worth...
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
