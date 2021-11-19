Today is Rule 5 deadline day

Sometimes, all that matter are the facts. Other times, the premise of a timeline becomes really important. Not always, but sometimes. When a timeline becomes important, it’s very important. Imagine a child who loves fire trucks. More fire trucks. Bigger fire trucks. Then, suddenly, he’s over them, and he’s now into something entirely different. The birthday gift of a fire truck when that has become passé might still be enjoyed. However, the gift is past its “best by” date, and could be a hint that the old standards will always apply, when sometimes they won’t. A look at Bryce Ball’s acquisition is best looked at using a timeline.
