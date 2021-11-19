Bolt presents Boise State’s Constituent Relationship Management initiative

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University is expanding a program that distributes discounted devices to its incoming and transfer students to more campuses this coming spring semester. (credit: Cal State University) CSUCCESS, which stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing To Equity And Student Success, was launched in Fall 2021 at the university system’s Bakersfield, Channel Islands, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Maritime Academy, Northridge, and San Marcos campuses. Under the program, eligible incoming first-year and new transfer students can request a technology bundle that includes a new iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, along with a Wi-Fi hotspot that...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO