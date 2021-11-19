ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bolt presents Boise State’s Constituent Relationship Management initiative

boisestate.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Bolt, assistant vice president and deputy chief information officer in the Office of Information Technology, recently shared the origins of Boise State’s Salesforce Constituent...

www.boisestate.edu

Arbiter Online

Boise State Athletics launches “What’s Next Initiative”

On Nov. 16, Boise State launched the “What’s Next Initiative” which is a plan to enhance the athletics program in years to come. This initiative is a multi-year plan to build up Boise State in the college athletics industry. The areas of focus include infrastructure, revenue generation, student-athlete experience and marketability.
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Vecchione named assistant director of eCampus research and innovation

The eCampus Center has announced that Amy Vecchione will be the new assistant director of eCampus research and innovation. Vecchione is a proponent of online education and evidence-based practices and is deeply passionate about student equity, access and success. She will use her passion, prior experience and expertise to lead the eCampus Center team through research and innovation for student success. Vecchione joined Boise State in 2009.
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Register for Ouriginal plagiarism prevention webinar on Dec. 2

Ouriginal is Boise State’s supported tool to help detect and prevent plagiarism, and is integrated with the university’s Canvas learning management system. The Office of Information Technology’s Learning Technology Solutions team invites invites instructors to learn how to use Ouriginal with their Canvas assignments by attending a webinar scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
idahocapitalsun.com

Boise State professor appointed to Idaho legislator’s vacated seat

Boise State University professor Carrie Semmelroth has been appointed to the District 17 Senate seat vacated by Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, who moved to a different district, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment on Wednesday afternoon. Rabe announced earlier this month...
IDAHO STATE
CBS LA

Cal State University Expands Program Lending Apple iPads To Incoming Freshmen, Transfer Students

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University is expanding a program that distributes discounted devices to its incoming and transfer students to more campuses this coming spring semester. (credit: Cal State University) CSUCCESS, which stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing To Equity And Student Success, was launched in Fall 2021 at the university system’s Bakersfield, Channel Islands, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Maritime Academy, Northridge, and San Marcos campuses. Under the program, eligible incoming first-year and new transfer students can request a technology bundle that includes a new iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, along with a Wi-Fi hotspot that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bronco Sports

Boise State Athletics Launches 'What’s Next Initiative'

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State Athletics announced the official launch of the What's Next Initiative - a strategic roadmap to enhance the trajectory and sustainability of Bronco Athletics for years to come. As the landscape of college athletics continues to shift, the What's Next Initiative provides a multi-year plan to position Boise State as a leader in the industry by strengthening four key areas: infrastructure, revenue generation, student-athlete experience and marketability.
BOISE, ID

