As much as I love Thanksgiving and the expansive spread of tasty dishes, I think my menu-planning skills are in a bit of a rut. Each year, we have roast turkey and the same set of side dishes, most of which are loaded with carbohydrates and more butter than we would usually consume in a month’s time. Although I’m not willing to eliminate tradition, I will try to make some changes.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO