Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty

BOSTON (CBS) – A man on parole for a murder conviction was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident. State Police said Wednesday that the incident happened Nov. 17 at the Bowker Overpass at the intersection of Boylston Street and Charlesgate East. Allegedly the victim, a 59-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that was almost hit by a GMC Acadia that ran a red light. Police Acadia was driven by Joseph Irizarry Sr., of Dorchester. Irizarry and the occupants of the other vehicle – including the victim – began to argue. Irizarry allegedly punched both men in the face and then stabbed the victim before speeding away. State police said Irizarry is on parole from a second-degree murder conviction in a gang-related shooting in Lawrence in 2000. He was paroled in 2020. Irizarry will now face several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Irizarry agreed to surrender to police and is now in prison for a parole violation. He will be arraigned on the new charges.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO