Rittenhouse breaks down after being found not guilty on all charges

London (CNN Business) — Shops in the United Kingdom could run short of wine and liquor ahead of Christmas because there aren't enough drivers to make deliveries. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH (LVMHF), and Laurent-Perrier.
New York (CNN) — A Newark, New Jersey, police officer is facing multiple charges after prosecutors said he was involved in a hit-and-run that left a 29-year-old nurse dead. Louis Santiago, 25, was off duty when prosecutors allege he traveled onto the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway around 3 a.m. on November 1, hitting nurse Damian Dymka, according to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
Washington (CNN) — Ahmaud Arbery was the victim. But for weeks, he was painted as a brute and a thug in the trial of the three White men who killed him. This tactic isn't new, but rather the latest example in a long history of court cases that criminalize and dehumanize Black victims.
A rare Roman mosaic has been unearthed on a British farm in a "remarkable" discovery. Historic England, a public body that looks after the country's historic environment, said it is the first time the mosaic -- found in Rutland, East Midlands -- has been uncovered in 1,600 years. The Roman...
Editor's Note: (A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.) Hong Kong(CNN Business) Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating...
(CNN) — South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. "Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant -- currently dubbed B.1.1.529 -- first emerged.
New York (CNN Business) — Nobody in their right mind likes to pay higher prices for stuff. But if you're an investor, there is a way to profit from inflationary trends — and it might be time to start adjusting your portfolio accordingly. Consumer staples giants like Coca-Cola (KO) and...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday the guilty verdicts in the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery "reflect our justice system doing its job," but added, "That alone is not enough." "Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures...
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Walmart has been leading up to Black Friday by posting a wide range of impressive deals all month long, and this week has proven to be no different — savings continue today on some of the most in-demand items from the retail giant.
New York (CNN Business) — This Black Friday could very likely be the start of the final holiday shopping season for Sears and Kmart, two brands that once proudly dominated the US retail landscape. The two chains are only a shell of what they were when the holding company that...
(CNN) — The family of Ahmaud Arbery reacted with joy and relief Wednesday after three White men were found guilty of charges relating to the 25-year-old Black man's murder following a trial seeped in issues such as race and the rights and limitations of self-defense. As the first verdict was...
(CNN) — Three men convicted Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery each faced nine possible charges that stemmed from their involvement in the 2020 shooting near Brunswick, Georgia. But the verdicts rendered by the jury on some of the allegations differed. Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. were...
Hong Kong/Washington (CNN Business) — The Biden administration is piling more pressure on Chinese companies it claims could undermine US national security. The US Commerce Department on Wednesday added a dozen Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, saying that some of the firms have supported the modernization of China's army.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his nomination of Shalanda Young to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget and Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director, putting two women of color at the helm of a critical agency in his administration. If confirmed by...
(CNN) — Never before has there been so much federal aid to help struggling Americans pay their home heating bills. Still, it likely isn't enough to meet the need. Congress has more than doubled the amount of funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP. An additional $4.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money is flowing into the program, on top of the approximately $3.9 billion appropriation that Congress has proposed for fiscal 2022.
Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) — A jury Wednesday found three White men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, guilty on multiple murder counts, as well as other charges. The verdict, delivered by nine White women, two White men and one Black man, came after more than...
(CNN) — Thanksgiving travelers have set a new pandemic-era air travel record in the United States. The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 2.3 million people (2,311,978) at airports across the country on Wednesday, making it the busiest day at security checkpoints since March 2020. The number is 88% of...
Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Over the years, Best Buy has been known to offer steep discounts on tech and gadgets for Black Friday. And this year appears to be no different. From TVs and Chromebooks to gaming laptops and soundbars, there are plenty of deals to sift through.
Paris (CNN) — A young girl was among 27 people who drowned in bitterly cold waters off the coast of France on Wednesday, after an inflatable boat carrying migrants bound for Britain capsized, in one of the deadliest incidents in the English Channel in recent years. French Interior Minister Gérald...
Comments / 0