ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rittenhouse breaks down after being found not guilty on all charges

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago

What’s happening in China...

edition.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Country where 54 percent of adults drink alcohol once a week may run out of liquor for Christmas

London (CNN Business) — Shops in the United Kingdom could run short of wine and liquor ahead of Christmas because there aren't enough drivers to make deliveries. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH (LVMHF), and Laurent-Perrier.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

New Jersey police officer faces multiple charges in alleged hit-and-run that killed a nurse

New York (CNN) — A Newark, New Jersey, police officer is facing multiple charges after prosecutors said he was involved in a hit-and-run that left a 29-year-old nurse dead. Louis Santiago, 25, was off duty when prosecutors allege he traveled onto the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway around 3 a.m. on November 1, hitting nurse Damian Dymka, according to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
NEWARK, NJ
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Rare Roman mosaic found on farm in 'remarkable' discovery

A rare Roman mosaic has been unearthed on a British farm in a "remarkable" discovery. Historic England, a public body that looks after the country's historic environment, said it is the first time the mosaic -- found in Rutland, East Midlands -- has been uncovered in 1,600 years. The Roman...
SCIENCE
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Editor's Note: (A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.) Hong Kong(CNN Business) Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating...
INDUSTRY
CNN

A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn

(CNN) — South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. "Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant -- currently dubbed B.1.1.529 -- first emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Inflation isn't going away. Here's how to make money from it

New York (CNN Business) — Nobody in their right mind likes to pay higher prices for stuff. But if you're an investor, there is a way to profit from inflationary trends — and it might be time to start adjusting your portfolio accordingly. Consumer staples giants like Coca-Cola (KO) and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
China
CNN

Shop Walmart’s best Black Friday deals available right now

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Walmart has been leading up to Black Friday by posting a wide range of impressive deals all month long, and this week has proven to be no different — savings continue today on some of the most in-demand items from the retail giant.
SHOPPING
CNN

This could finally be Sears' and Kmart's last holiday shopping season

New York (CNN Business) — This Black Friday could very likely be the start of the final holiday shopping season for Sears and Kmart, two brands that once proudly dominated the US retail landscape. The two chains are only a shell of what they were when the holding company that...
RETAIL
CNN

US adds a dozen Chinese companies to its trade blacklist

Hong Kong/Washington (CNN Business) — The Biden administration is piling more pressure on Chinese companies it claims could undermine US national security. The US Commerce Department on Wednesday added a dozen Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, saying that some of the firms have supported the modernization of China's army.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Record federal home heating aid available, but it likely still isn't enough

(CNN) — Never before has there been so much federal aid to help struggling Americans pay their home heating bills. Still, it likely isn't enough to meet the need. Congress has more than doubled the amount of funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP. An additional $4.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money is flowing into the program, on top of the approximately $3.9 billion appropriation that Congress has proposed for fiscal 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Best Buy launched Black Friday sales early: Here are the best deals we could find

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Over the years, Best Buy has been known to offer steep discounts on tech and gadgets for Black Friday. And this year appears to be no different. From TVs and Chromebooks to gaming laptops and soundbars, there are plenty of deals to sift through.
SHOPPING
CNN

CNN

747K+
Followers
116K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy