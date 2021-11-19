What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings

The selloff this week began when President Biden nominated Fed Chair Powell to a second term leaving precious metals struggling to digest his hawkish monetary policy and aggressive stance on tapering. The news had boosted the U.S. Dollar and Treasury Yields. Traders that hold precious metals then begin to weigh opportunity costs for maintaining non-yielding assets, and the Gold liquidation begins. The non-trending volatility spike further accelerates the panic liquidation, which is how $1 selloffs occur in the Silver market. So where is the bottom again? Our models show that the 10-Year Treasury Yields will face enormous pressure between 1.75-2%, and with CPI holding above 2%, negative real yields pressure will build on U.S. Equities, and funds will flow back into Gold. To further expand your knowledge on Gold, we cover the economic backdrop and all the quantitative analysis in our "Gold Trends Macro Book," You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO