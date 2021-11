Earlier today came the official first look at iconic DC Comic villain Poison Ivy as she'll appear in the mid-season finale of Batwoman next week. Actress Nicole Kang's Dr. Mary Hamilton transformed into the character in the most recent episode and will fully become Poison Ivy very soon, and fans are already ready to see it in action. DC and Batwoman fans took to social media to praise the new costume as well as their hopes in what the character will do in the series, the reactions to which we've collected below. Kang will make her full debut as Poison Ivy on Wednesday, November 24th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

