Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirms its stop of filming until (at least) January 2022

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good two weeks after news of the filming hiatus on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reached us from Hollywood Reporter , it’s Deadline ‘s turn to confirm the shutdown status from the production of Ryan Coogler film. And above all, his hard esteem. Wakanda for the winter. Earlier in...

Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel’s VP Confirms No Recasting Black Panther’s T’Challa in Main MCU

Marvel’s VP Confirms No Recasting Black Panther’s T’Challa in Main MCU. Now it’s confirmed: fans won’t see T’Challa portrayed by any other actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least as far as Earth-616 goes. (The Star Lord T’Challa, as seen on TV in What If…?, exists in a different universe.) In a recent interview with Ringer-Verse, the Vice President of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, Nate Moore, stated that recasting the character following Chadwick Boseman’s death is not an option.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Kevin Feige
Cinema Blend

T’Challa Won’t Appear In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Or The MCU Ever Again, And There’s A Good Reason Why

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman on August 28, 2020, speculation unfolded over whether or not T’Challa would be recast for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. By the end of that year, it was confirmed that a new actor not take over the role Boseman played in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and the following month, it was also made clear the character wouldn’t be recreated digitally. Well, it turns out that this decision extends to the rest of the MCU as well, and there’s a good reason why we won’t ever see T’Challa again in the superhero franchise.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Black Panther #1 deals with the fallout of T'Challa no longer being ruler of Wakanda

A new era for T'Challa and Wakanda begins in November 24's Black Panther #1, the launch of a new run by writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal. This new creative era comes as Black Panther's mainstream popularity has reached rarified - almost deified - air, while in comic books he's evolved to become not just the leader of the African nation of Wakanda, but the leader of a Wakandan space empire, and the leader of the Avengers.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization
The Independent

What could Scarlett Johansson’s secret Marvel project be?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige last week revealed that the franchise is involved in a top-secret new project with Scarlett Johansson.The news was relayed in a speech that Feige delivered whilst Johansson was unveiled as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.Feige praised Johansson’s “talent” and “vision” before teasing a the new project on which Marvel and Johansson are working on together.“Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre,” Feige began.“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24. The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the...
TV SERIES
